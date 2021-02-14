EAU CLAIRE — The seven-candidate race for leadership of the state’s Department of Public Instruction came to Eau Claire last week, just days before the primary election will narrow the field to two.
Colfax native Troy Gunderson, an adjunct professor at Viterbo University in La Crosse with a 35-year career in Wisconsin public schools, held a meet-and-greet with Eau Claire school officials and school board members Friday.
Deborah Kerr, former superintendent of the Milwaukee-area Brown Deer school district, stopped at the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters’ Eau Claire office Saturday morning.
Both spoke about their priorities for Wisconsin’s education system and signaled approval for reopening schools, with precautions, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kerr said if elected, she would prioritize a focused, statewide approach to teaching reading, expressing strong support for a phonics-based model called the Science of Reading. (Several school districts across Wisconsin have adopted or are eyeing reading models that strongly emphasize phonics, including the Thorp and Eau Claire school districts.)
“I would focus on the science of reading, giving targeted interventions (and) identifying milestones to get to 80% proficiency,” Kerr said Saturday morning. “The problem we have right now is there are 400 different ways of teaching reading in the state of Wisconsin, and we need to have a laser focus on the best practices.”
Gunderson said if elected, he would push to expand access to 4K programs and day care, focus on bringing more people into the teaching profession and encourage a “statewide conversation” about the achievement gap and equity issues in public education.
“Those equity issues in our state, that’s really what holding us back,” Gunderson said. “... It’s the same story in Colfax as it is in Milwaukee. It’s about internet access, poverty, money and equity. We’ve created a system in our state where the suburbs have all the money … and it’s going to continue to get worse.”
Both Gunderson and Kerr said they supported reopening Wisconsin schools in a phased approach, citing new CDC research that found very little virus transmission inside schools that spaced out students, mandated masks and extra hygiene measures and took a hybrid approach.
Election coming Tuesday
The primary will be held Tuesday, where only the top two vote-getters in the state superintendent race will emerge. The general election is April 6.
The state post opened when Carolyn Stanford Taylor, appointed two years ago by former state superintendent and now-Gov. Tony Evers, decided not to seek a full term.
Kerr is the only candidate in this year’s state superintendent race to get public backing from Republicans, the Associated Press reported. Kerr told the AP that she is a Democrat, has voted for Joe Biden and has also voted for Republicans. Kerr led the Brown Deer school district for 13 years, and has worked in education for 40 years.
Gunderson has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse. He was a classroom teacher at Melrose-Mindoro High School for seven years; was a high school principal for 16 years; and was a school superintendent for a collective 12 years at the West Salem and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school districts.
The five other candidates in the race are:
Jill Underly
- , superintendent of Pecatonica Area School District. Underly is supported by more than a dozen current or former Democratic state lawmakers.
Sheila Briggs
- , an assistant state superintendent. Briggs is supported by former Democratic state lawmakers Tim Cullen and Stephen Smith.
Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams
- , who worked for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Hendricks-Williams is backed by Democratic state Rep. Supreme Moore Omokund of Milwaukee.
Joe Fenrick
- , a Fond du Lac High School science teacher for 15 years. Fenrick backed by a couple of former Democratic candidates for the Legislature.
Steve Krull
- , a principal in the Milwaukee public school district. Krull has no notable endorsements from either political party.
The job of state superintendent is to oversee education policy in Wisconsin. That includes setting priorities and a two-year budget request, managing a variety of education programs statewide, including the voucher and school choice programs, as well as dispersing grant funding to schools and districts.
The superintendent’s powers are limited and they must implement the laws as passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Evers.