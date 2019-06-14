One school district, two students and two different battles with cancer.
Kadi Klein, who recently finished fourth grade at Augusta Elementary School, was diagnosed with osteoscarcoma, the most common type of bone cancer, at the end of March.
Tenley Walker, a senior who recently graduated from Augusta High School, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor, weeks later.
News that two students in the Augusta school district are battling cancer at the same time has surprised many in the city in southeastern Eau Claire County.
“In my 20 years in the district, we have not had one student with cancer, let alone, two,” said Nicole Steinmetz, elementary principal, via email.
Since learning about the girls’ illnesses, staff and students have come together to cope by providing support, pooling resources and offering words of strength and encouragement to Kadi and Tenley via cards; CaringBridge.org, which allows people facing various medical conditions to communicate with family and friends; and Facebook posts, she said.
“These girls are not just students in our district; they are family members,” Steinmetz wrote. “We take care of each other. We embrace them as if they were our own children. We are behind them 100 percent and will do whatever it takes to help them get through this difficult time.”
In the U.S. this year, an estimated 11,060 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children from birth to 14 years, according to the National Cancer Institute, and about 1,190 children are expected to die from the disease.
“No child should have to deal with this,” said Sarah Klein, Kadi’s mother, who has been keeping family, friends and others updated on her daughter’s cancer journey on the social media site Facebook.
Kadi’s story
On March 28, Sarah took 10-year-old Kadi to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn., for leg pain, and an X-ray revealed a mass on her left fibula — one of two bones in the lower leg. It was Kadi’s second visit to a medical provider because of leg pain.
Mother and daughter were sent to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, where tests were run, and Sarah learned her only child had high-grade osteosarcoma, meaning that the cancer was aggressive and would spread rapidly without chemotherapy.
“It was never anything I imagined,” said Sarah, a little more than two months after their lives were put on hold indefinitely while Kadi receives treatment.
“To Kadi, cancer is a sickness; it’s not a life-threatening disease, but I know better,” said Sarah, who has had to put her emotions in check for her daughter’s sake.
Kadi began chemotherapy on April 4, and she is scheduled to have her fibula removed on June 21.
Two weeks after her fibula is removed, Kadi is expected to start chemo again.
“They consider (osteosarcoma) to be the dandelion cancer,” Sarah said. “It can pop up at any time, anywhere.”
But she is trying to not to think about that.
“The doctors say everyone has their own story, their own outcome, so I need to put that stuff out of my mind,” Sarah said.
Even though there have been dark days, a shining light through Kadi’s fight has been the people who have stepped up to show their support and to help financially.
“If I lived in a larger area, I can’t imagine people going to the lengths they are going to here to help,” said Sarah, who moved to Augusta from Colorado six years ago to be closer to family. “I think God knew exactly where we needed to be.”
Kadi and Tenley haven’t met yet, but they are aware of each other’s illness, said Sarah and Tenley’s older sister, Mayzie Walker.
Tenley’s story
This spring, 18-year-old Tenley was thinking about graduating and continuing her education at Chippewa Valley Technical College, pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
However, less than four weeks before graduation, Tenley was rushed to the emergency room for the third time in a week because of intense pain in her head, nausea, sweating and vomiting.
“What we thought (were) just ‘cough headaches’ turned out to be a large mass at the base of her brain,” Mayzie shared via a fundraiser she set up for her sister using GoFundMe.com. (Prior to Tenley’s diagnosis, both sisters were attending school and working.)
Tenley was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., where she had additional testing. On May 1, she underwent surgery, and most of the mass from the left side of her brain was removed, but the tumor remained on the right side.
Days later, Mayzie shared an update on the treatment plan. “Ten’s tumor is intermediate,” she wrote on Tenley’s CaringBridge.org site. “However because of the amount of tissue (tumor) left in her brain, her treatment is high risk. For her treatment they are hitting the tumor hard and fast.”
Before treatment started, Tenley was able to return to school for a couple of weeks. “Whoever thought she’d be excited for school?” Mayzie wrote in a May 9 post.
Tenley began chemo and radiation treatment May 30. That regimen will end around July 11 or 12, and Tenley will get a break before 24 additional weeks of chemotherapy.
“Before this, Tenley hadn’t had any surgeries or overnight stays in a hospital,” Mayzie said. “Through it all, she has been very optimistic.”
The sisters have been amazed by the outpouring of support from the school district and community.
“This is a hard time for us, and it’s really helped a lot,” Mayzie said.