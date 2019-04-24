Two major bridges in Chippewa County will be closed for three weeks each this summer for routine repairs.
The Highway S bridge that crosses the north side of Lake Wissota, near the Edge Pub & Eatery, will close on about July 22. The highway committee decided to hold off the work until after Rock Fest ends.
Highway department construction manager Chris Elstran informed the Chippewa County Highway Committee on Wednesday that the bridge is suffering from a joint failure on one end.
“It involves removing pavement on the bridge approach,” Elstran said.
Local traffic will be directed on detours around the south side of Lake Wissota. Businesses on the northeast side of the bridge that will likely be impacted by the closure include Lake Wissota Golf and the Chippewa County Humane Association.
The bridge was constructed in the 1980s. The good news is that the county has an agreement with Xcel Energy in which the utility will pay roughly one-third of the cost of the bridge work.
The Highway Y bridge, which crosses the Chippewa River in Jim Falls, will close on about Aug. 12 for deck patching and replacing concrete. The goal is to have it open before school begins in the fall, Elstran said. The detour will be significantly longer during this work, as the next open bridge to the north is in Cornell.
Cobban Bridge remains on schedule
The 100-year-old Cobban Bridge, which sits halfway between Jim Falls and Cornell, remains on schedule to be replaced in 2022, said highway department project manager Fred Anderson.
The county is still working on an environmental study document, which should be complete by the end of the year, Anderson said. The final design of the bridge will then begin. The county also will be working with the Chippewa County Historical Society on what can be done with the aging bridge, which closed to traffic in August 2017. It is not expected to re-open.
Chippewa County is responsible for paying $1,686,400 of the estimated $5.68 million project. Federal dollars will now cover approximately 73 percent of the construction costs. The new structure would be approximately 26 feet wide with a length of 500 feet over seven bridge spans.
The 484-foot-long Cobban Bridge, built in 1908, is a single-lane, steel “Pennsylvania Truss” bridge, and is considered a “fracture critical” structure. The county reduced the weight limit on the bridge in 2007 from 10 tons to 6 tons, preventing school buses and fire trucks from using it, in an effort to extend its useful life. However, when it failed safety tests in August 2017, it was immediately closed, with barriers placed on each end to stop traffic from using it.