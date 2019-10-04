Two former Eau Claire women received probation for jumping and beating a third woman while she was walking outside after dark.
Marie D. Danielson, 26, and Samantha L. Purchase, 29, formerly of 1611 Western Ave. and now of Strum, both pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
Danielson and Purchase received 18 months and one year of probation, respectively.
Purchase was given the option of spending 15 days in jail or performing 120 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Danielson and Purchase cannot have contact with the victim and must undergo any programming, treatment or counseling recommended by their agents.
Danielson and Purchase were also ordered to pay restitution, the amount of which is still to be determined.
Danielson and Purchase were both fined $886.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called at 11:07 p.m. on June 10 on a report of a fight in progress.
Two women were walking on Western Avenue when Danielson and Purchase appeared out of the dark and started attacking one of the women.
Danielson struck the woman with a closed fist, knocking her down.
Purchase joined in and both Danielson and Purchase continued to strike the woman while she was on the ground.
The woman’s version of events was confirmed by the woman she was walking with.
Purchase and Danielson both denied their involvement in the fight.
The woman said her face, neck, chest, stomach and legs were covered with blood. She said she was diagnosed with a slight concussion, a laceration above her eyebrow and numerous large bruises and bumps all over her body.