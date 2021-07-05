EAU CLAIRE — Following a year where people spent more time playing backyard games while waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric Anderson feels that the Chippewa Valley’s kubb talent has gotten stronger.
The director of the U.S. National Kubb Championship is suspecting that some new names will be seen on the podium this weekend when the event has its 14th year in Eau Claire.
“I think there are some teams out there that will surprise people,” Anderson said.
Hosted at Eau Claire Soccer Park, which is by the intersection of Craig Road and West Hamilton Avenue, the event lasts from Friday through Sunday.
Friday’s festivities include a competition for children and a one-on-one tournament. The main event championship begins Saturday with all 122 registered teams starting their first throws at 9 a.m.
Matchups are randomly assigned, save for last year’s top 16 teams, which won’t face off against each other in the first round. This method of assigning opponents is done to give novice teams the chance to meet experienced ones, encourage people to meet those they don’t already know and share advice.
“Oftentimes the top teams will give other teams tips and ideas. That’s the culture we have,” Anderson said.
The tournament’s round-robin format doesn’t eliminate teams that lose early so everyone is guaranteed to play at least five matches on Saturday, he added.
As the day goes on, teams will get grouped into three brackets based on their records in the tournament. Sixteen teams from the championship bracket then move onto Sunday’s playoffs.
“That’s when it gets a little more competitive on Sunday,” Anderson said.
While the weekend will culminate with crowning one champion, that team will not be the only one leaving with a prize. The top four teams from all three brackets — bronze, silver and championship — will be recognized with medals.
This year’s turnout of 122 registered teams is down a little from the 128 seen in previous years. But Anderson noted that the pace that people signed up online was faster than what he’s ever seen for the perennial event.
“That first day of registration we broke our previous record for teams that signed up on the first day,” he said.
Anderson suspects that eagerness is due to last year’s championship being canceled for the pandemic and people having a strong urge to take part in big events after a year when few were held.
Many of the teams participating this weekend are from the Chippewa Valley, but Anderson said there are also good players that hail from the Twin Cities, Iowa and other parts of Wisconsin.
And some travel farther to get to the tournament held each year in Eau Claire. People from 17 different states as far away as California and Pennsylvania are signed up to play, Anderson said.
In prior years, the championship would sometimes attract a participant or two coming from overseas, namely Sweden or Germany. But Anderson said he’s unaware of any international players coming for the 2021 U.S. championship.
Eric and Erin Anderson held the first kubb tournament in Eau Claire in 2007, attracting 35 players on 15 teams to play in a city park.
The event has grown substantially in following years and this weekend’s championship is expected to bring over 1,000 people to the city’s soccer park, according to the event’s permit.
Spectators are also welcome to watch matches and learn more about the sport that is sometimes called “viking chess” due to its Scandinavian roots and strategy involved in playing it.
One thing missing from this year’s tournament will be concessions sales, which won’t be available as an ongoing pandemic precaution. Anderson said those are expected to return for the 2022 championship.