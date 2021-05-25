EAU CLAIRE — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh used a visit to an Eau Claire child care center Tuesday to highlight proposed investments in early childhood education included in the Biden administration's American Families Plan.
After exchanging fist bumps, comparing shoe styles and unsuccessfully trying to lead a chant of "Go Patriots" among preschoolers during a tour of Days Gone By Early Learning Center, the former Boston mayor touted Democratic President Joe Biden's plans for spending roughly $4 trillion on infrastructure, jobs, families and education. That money would be in addition to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed in March.
Walsh said the administration's American Families Plan, which includes $225 billion for child care including subsidies for low-and middle income families and money for providers and workers, would boost the economy by making it possible for more people to return to work.
"That's a really good investment," Walsh said, pointing out that finding high-quality child care is a struggle across the country. "Passing the American Families Plan can make a big difference in child care in this country."
Loralie Wallerius, owner of Days Gone By on Eau Claire's southeast side, said any help for the industry would be welcome considering the shortage of quality child care options for parents. Wallerius noted that the 120 children her facility serves come from all over west-central Wisconsin.
"Every child deserves to have a good start in life," she said. "It's about time that people are realizing how important child care is and how seriously essential we are."
Still, Wallerius acknowledged she worries about how the relief programs will be paid for.
During the safer-at-home order in spring 2020 when the pandemic started, Wallerius recalled that her facility was required to limit capacity to 50% and have no more than 10 adults in the building at a time.
"That lasted for eight weeks," she said. "If that had gone on any longer, we would not have been able to continue to survive."
Republicans have criticized some of the spending measures as excessive and not focused enough on infrastructure and also have resisted the tax increases on corporations and the rich that Biden has proposed to pay for the new spending.
"Economic growth comes from conservative policies of lower taxes and less regulation — not trillions of dollars in wasteful spending with Wisconsin families footing the bill," said Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
But Walsh maintained the investments are necessary as the nation continues to recover from widespread dire economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The country has just gone through one of the toughest periods in the history of our country," Walsh said, citing the pandemic that has killed more than 575,000 Americans and cost countless others their jobs and homes. "I think that anything that we can do to make investments in making sure that we keep American people on their feet (is worthwhile)."
Walsh said he believes most Americans support the additional spending, especially once they understand that corporations are being asked to pay for it and that the president has insisted the plans don't call for tax increases for households making less than $400,000 annually.
"When you talk to the average person, whether it's in Wisconsin or Massachusetts or America, and you explain to them this is an investment in your future, that's going to be welcome," he said.
Walsh also addressed the question of whether enhanced federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits are contributing to what many employers in the Chippewa Valley and across the state are calling a workforce crisis.
With Wisconsin returning to near pre-pandemic unemployment levels — 3.9% in April, the state Department of Workforce Development reported last week — the labor shortage has reemerged as one of the biggest challenges facing businesses.
The problem has legislative Republicans and business groups urging Wisconsin to follow the lead of a number of other states by ending its participation in enhanced federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits.
The Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake chambers of commerce were among 50 chambers across the state that recently sent a letter to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and lawmakers urging them to end the $300 per week of federal supplemental payments on top of state unemployment benefits that the signers allege compound the labor shortage.
"The $300 that Congress passed, the Senate passed and the president signed is because people are hurting," Walsh said. "The bottom line is people have been impacted in a big way by the pandemic."
That extra $300 can be a huge help, for instance, to a single mother, he said.
"Hopefully, over the course of the next couple months, we're getting people back to work," Walsh said. "We want to get people back to work. I think that's the biggest piece."