CHIPPEWA FALLS — An ultra-light plane got caught in a power line in rural Bloomer Wednesday as it was coming in for a landing.
Thomas Sarauer, 66, of Inver Grove Heights was landing the plane near 210th Avenue and Highway Q when the plane's rear wheels struck the power line, said Chippewa County Lt. Mark Bauman.
The plane was caught off the ground, pointed straight down.
"He jumped out and was ok," Baumann said. "The nose of the plane was six feet from the ground."
Bauman estimates the plane weighs about 200 pounds, and it wasn't heavy enough, or moving fast enough, to snap the power line. He wasn't sure exactly where Sarauer had planned to land the plane.