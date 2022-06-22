EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area fell nearly half a percentage point to 2.5% in May, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Wednesday.
The May rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, dipped by 0.4 percentage points from April and was down from 3.5% a year earlier.
The jobless rate decreased or stayed the same in nine of the 12 state metro areas from April to May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by DWD.
The Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, remained below the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% and the national rate of 3.4%. The state’s lowest rate in May was 2.2% in Madison and La Crosse/Onalaska, while Racine had the highest rate at 3.7%.
The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate ticked up from 2.8% in April to 2.9% in May but was still well below the 4.1% recorded in May 2021.
Seasonally adjusted statistics also showed that total employment in Wisconsin hit a record high of 3,059,300 in May, up 1,300 from April and 49,400 from a year ago.
"Wisconsin's unemployment and labor force participation rates continue to outpace the nation, and Wisconsin is experiencing a record number of people employed," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area rose by 600 from April to May, when 86,000 people were working, and was up 500 from a year earlier, the report indicated.
The unadjusted May unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 2.3%, up slightly from 2.2% in April but down from 3.5% in May 2021. Last month’s Eau Claire rate was tied for the third-lowest among the state’s 35 largest cities, 13 of which experienced a decrease or had their jobless rate stay flat over the month. Only Fitchburg, at 1.9%, and Madison, at 2.2%, had lower jobless rates in May.
The report showed that unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties from April to May, while declining over the year in every county.
Unadjusted May unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 2.9%, Buffalo 3%, Chippewa 2.7%, Clark 2.1%, Dunn 2.8%, Eau Claire 2.3%, Jackson 3.4%, Pepin 2.3%, Pierce 2.7%, Rusk 3.6%, St. Croix 2.5% and Trempealeau 2.7%.
Eau Claire County was tied for the state’s seventh-lowest mark, while Rusk County was tied for the 11th-highest rate in Wisconsin.