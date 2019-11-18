Interest on loans used to help Eau Claire recover from the loss of a major employer nearly three decades ago has helped the city pay for a few of its employees, but that money has recently run dry.
Aware of the dwindling interest from the revolving loan fund established in 1991 when the Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Co. plant announced it would be closing, the city has been shifting salaries of its economic development staff to other funding sources in recent years.
“We saw that this was coming; the amount of interest we were getting off outstanding loans was going down,” finance director Jay Winzenz said.
In the last three to four years, the city has been gradually increasing funding the economic development division gets from city taxes.
“We’re now able to have ongoing levy support for our economic development staff,” City Manager Dale Peters said. “Essentially it’s stabilized.”
During deliberations for the 2020 city budget approved last week, the significance of the Uniroyal money, how long it lasted and its place in Eau Claire’s history had been mentioned multiple times.
Retooling to recovery
The federal Economic Development Administration provided $920,000 to Eau Claire in 1989 and required a local contribution of $10,000 from the city. But at that time, the tire plant was still operating and the government incentives were intended to spur a $7 million equipment upgrade at the factory and worker training.
However, with the January 1991 announcement that the factory would be closing, the federal government allowed the city to change the money’s use to help the community deal with the loss of the major employer. The city would now be allowed to put $384,500 into a revolving loan fund for businesses, allocate $515,500 to displaced workers seeking retraining and keep $30,000 for its own administrative costs, according to an agreement signed between Eau Claire and the federal agency in June 1991.
The loan fund helped a handful of people affected by Uniroyal’s closure start their own businesses, said Mike Schatz, the city’s economic development manager at the time.
“The whole original loan amount was used for that specific purpose,” he said.
After those loans were paid back, the money was used again but no longer had the condition that it only go to former Uniroyal workers — as long as they were for creating new jobs.
And the money kept getting paid back, turning into money available for new business ventures and interest that helped pay for the city’s economic development division. The division consists of the manager position, and part of the salaries for two other city employees that also have other responsibilities in other divisions. Schatz recalls the loan interest didn’t make a large portion of the salaries, but it did help with the budget.
Declining interest
Businesses are still applying for loans available through the city, but the amount that applicants are looking to borrow has declined, said Aaron White, who became the city’s economic development manager after Schatz retired last year.
“They’re not huge loans so we’re not talking about a tremendous amount of interest,” White said.
When the Uniroyal revolving loan program began, the loans were for bigger projects tied with large job creation promises. But White said more recent applicants for city loans are interested in creating smaller businesses.
“We’re not seeing those projects anymore,” he said. “These are smaller entrepreneurial things we’re seeing now.”
Some of the conditions on the loan program, which were put in place in 1991 in the contract the city signed with the federal government, also are believed to be less attractive in today’s economy.
“It has been a bit of a challenge to make loans from that program in the last couple of years,” Winzenz said.
The interest rates, job creation and retention requirements tied to those loans have made them less attractive to prospective borrowers, he said.
One of the rules written into the 1991 agreement between the federal agency and the city was that the loans have a minimum of 4% interest. While that would’ve been hard to beat in years when interest rates were high, they’ve been quite low in recent years and businesses could shop for loans with more competitive rates.
Loans originally started with the Uniroyal recovery money have the most strings attached out of the different programs the city has to lend funds to businesses. Those loans have job retention and creation requirements, wage requirements and a minimum interest rate. A different city-funded loan pool doesn’t have the same specific job targets. A microloan fund doesn’t require promises of new jobs. And a business façade loan program charges 0% interest.
City loan programs are considered gap financing — intended to provide businesses with a little extra money when banks aren’t willing to lend them the full amount needed for their plans.
Looking back
Schatz said in a phone interview that he is pleased the federal recovery money has lasted as long as it did, and pointed to it as a testament to how strong the loans were and the businesses they helped.
His successor agreed about the loans that helped Eau Claire bounce back after the loss of a major employer.
“The city made very good use of the funds from the EDA when that happened,” White said.
Uniroyal had employed 1,358 in 1991 when it announced the plant would be closing, according to Leader-Telegram archives. The Eau Claire factory gradually phased out groups of employees with the last ones leaving on June 26, 1992.
Local developers Bill Cigan and Jack Kaiser then bought the complex and turned it into Banbury Place, a mixed-use facility that is home to numerous businesses and apartment homes.