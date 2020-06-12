The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced Friday it is contributing $500,000 in support of COVID-19 relief in the Chippewa Valley.
The donation will come from the United Way’s endowment fund.
Thanks to the success of the United Way’s annual golf tournament and several large gifts from community members over the years, the United Way’s Endowment Board believed the endowment fund was strong enough to make disaster funding available to make an impact at this critical time, said Karen Hebert, the United Way’s interim executive director.
“We hope the investment inspires creative thinking around new partnerships and methods and also helps grow and strengthen programs and processes that are already positively impacting residents who are struggling in our communities,” said Marc Goulet, who serves as the United Way’s recovery grant lead.
The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Chippewa County also announced Friday their partnership efforts for COVID-19 recovery.
The three entities will partner in the review of recovery grant requests.
“We are grateful for the United Way leadership and proud of their efforts to assist nonprofits serving our communities at this time,” said Jill Herriges, executive director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.
“Working alongside them and the (Eau Claire Community Foundation) on recovery efforts will allow for even more organizations and neighbors to be served effectively,” she said.
The money is intended to support Chippewa and Eau Claire County nonprofit agencies by providing encouragement and resources to help Chippewa Valley residents recover from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic, and mitigate risks associated with recovery.
The United Way funds will be targeted to support programs that improve mental health, children’s readiness to enter school, financial stability, and access to food, shelter and medical care.
Grants from the two foundations will be used similarly and will also help nonprofit organizations to continue serving area residents in a safe and effective manner despite risks.
The United Way and Eau Claire Community Foundation partnered in March to deploy money from a newly-created Quick Response Community Fund. Both organizations saw the strength and value in the partnership. Together, they distributed almost $275,000 to help nonprofit organizations serve community members in need.
Combining the $500,000 to be given by the United Way, the $275,000 already distributed, and an additional $160,000 expected to still be given by the Eau Claire Community Foundation, the collective impact on the Chippewa Valley will be nearly $1 million, said Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
“Although our organizations differ somewhat in their funding strategies, our overall goal is the same, to strengthen recovery in the Chippewa Valley,” she said.
Applications for nonprofit organizations will be available on the websites of the United Way and the two community foundations at the end of June.
Applications will be open for all nonprofit organizations in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
The application process is not limited to current United Way-funded program partners, Hebert said.
Visit eccfwi.org to learn more about the response and recovery community fund.