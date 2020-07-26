About one-third of area residents were struggling to make ends meet even before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study released today by the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
The “ALICE Report” — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employment — shows that 13% of Eau Claire County households live in poverty, by federal standards, and another 23% can be categorized as “ALICE,” meaning they earn above poverty levels but still struggle with basics needs like child care, housing and food costs, the report states.
Combined, that puts 35% of Eau Claire County residents, or about 14,000 total homes, in that category.
Chippewa County similarly has 32% of its residents meeting the ALICE threshold, while Dunn County came in at 33% of all residents. In western Wisconsin, Clark County came in at the highest poverty level, at 42%, just ahead of Jackson County, which is at 41%, the report states.
“Even before COVID-19, our ALICE neighbors were working hard to provide for their families,” said United Way of Wisconsin executive director Charlene Mouille. “The current crisis is only highlighting that despite this hard work, constant uncertainty and the struggle of financial hardship are the reality faced by more than one in three Wisconsin households.”
The highest poverty level in the state was in Menominee County, at 55%, the report states. Statewide, about 812,000 households met the ALICE criteria, and the study was compiled before the pandemic began earlier this year.
This is the third ALICE Report compiled by the United Way, with the previous ones released in 2016 and 2018. The report shows that 59% of Wisconsin jobs pay less than $20 an hour. About 66% of Black households and 48% of Hispanic households meet the ALICE threshold, compared to about 32 percent of white households.
Mouille said United Way is committed to help those families who fall into the ALICE criteria.
“We’re committed to changing the way we view our neighbors experiencing financial distress,” Mouille said in a press release. “By challenging commonly held beliefs around poverty and economic hardship, we can begin to understand the factors holding so many Wisconsinites back and what we need to do as communities to build a better future.”