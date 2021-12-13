EAU CLAIRE — Commencement ceremonies for university students graduating on Saturday in Eau Claire and Menomonie will be closer to how they were run prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will allow graduates to invite a small number of guests for the indoor ceremonies, while also following precautions to limit the chances the coronavirus could spread among attendees.
Masks will be required for all attendees — students, faculty and guests — and capacity will be limited so people can keep distance between each other.
In normal years, UW-Eau Claire’s fall graduates can each invite up to six guests, but that’s being cut to three this time.
“We are allotting half of the tickets so guests can take the opportunity to distance themselves from other groups,” said Corry Mahnke, the university’s commencement coordinator.
Attendees sitting in the bleachers at Zorn Arena will be asked to keep distance between themselves and others. Guest seating on the arena floor, which is reserved for people with mobility issues, will be spaced out to maintain social distancing.
UW-Stout is breaking its graduating class into smaller groups and allowing slightly fewer guests per student than normal fall graduations.
Instead of two commencement ceremonies, the university will add a third this time so each one has a smaller crowd.
And graduates can invite four guests, whereas they could have five in previous years.
UW-Stout is also grouping chairs for students’ guests into pods of four inside its Johnson Fieldhouse to create social distance between people.
“We will have specific areas we will ask families to sit,” said UW-Stout’s commencement coordinator, Britta Miller.
Though COVID-19 case numbers have risen recently in Wisconsin, Miller said the high vaccination rate on campus and the precautions in place make the university confident to proceed with graduation festivities that have been months in the making.
“We made this decision in early October and we felt it would be safe going forward with a normal commencement ceremony,” she said.
UW-Eau Claire also began planning early in the semester a more normal commencement than ones held earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahnke said. With the health and safety measures put in place, the university feels that can be done.
“Our health and safety protocols speak to that,” Mahnke said.
Neither university is requiring guests to be vaccinated or recently tested for COVID-19. They do have visitor policies urging people with possible COVID-19 symptoms and unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed to coronavirus to avoid going to campus.
Both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire will also be livestreaming their commencement ceremonies through their websites for people to watch online.
There will be 737 students graduating from UW-Eau Claire this week and 560 at UW-Stout.
“These will be the first fully in-person commencement ceremonies since December 2019, before the pandemic began,” UW-Stout stated Monday in a news release.
UW-Stout did hold a commencement ceremony for students in spring in Johnson Fieldhouse, but guests were not allowed to attend and had to watch the proceedings online.
UW-Eau Claire opted for four outdoor diploma ceremonies in the spring semester, limiting attendance to two guests per graduate.