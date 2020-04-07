Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chippewa Valley Technical College President Bruce Barker was feeling confident in how his organization had gotten out the message of the school’s $48.8 million referendum. He had spoken at dozens of meetings, from chambers of commerce boards to Kiwanis organizations, seeking support for the measure.
However, with coronavirus slowing the economy and halting their in-person appeals to support the referendum, Barker didn’t know what to expect from Tuesday’s vote. Results won’t be released for several days.
“I’m not a prognosticator,” Barker said Tuesday morning. “As we were out and about, until two weeks ago, we were getting a positive response. But, it’s an election for the ages.”
Barker didn’t want to speculate on how the COVID-19 outbreak would impact what goes through voters’ minds when they headed to the polls. He noted that if the referendum passes, it will add about $13 per $1,000 valuation to their property taxes.
He hopes people look at the strength of the economy in recent years, and not just a “snapshot” in time when the economy is slower.
“Anytime you talk about a tax increase, even a modest tax increase, you are hoping the economy is up and running smooth,” Barker said.
Because of COVID-19, it is likely that voter turnout would be down this year. Barker also didn’t want to speculate on what impact a lower turnout would have on the referendum.
“I know absentee ballots are up,” he said. “People are conscientious and were voting early.”
Barker noted that the jobs that haven’t been shut down include medical workers and truck drivers.
“You notice that all the essential businesses are CVTC-related,” Barker said.
He also noted that during the 2008 recession, CVTC saw an enrollment increase, as out-of-work people sought new skills to find different jobs to re-enter the workforce.
“People need job skills and we’re here to provide those,” Barker said. “We put a tremendous amount of people back to work.”
CVTC’s coverage area is spread out over 11 counties.
If the measure passes, the money will be used for a variety of projects including a $28 million transportation education center in Eau Claire, a $6.7 million emergency services education center in Eau Claire, a new automatic fabrication lab in Eau Claire, and remodeling the River Falls campus at a cost of $2.5 million.