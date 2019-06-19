Entering the second floor of the Eau Claire County Courthouse Wednesday, local attorney Robert Thorson placed his briefcase into a large bin.
As an employee of Per Mar Security Services slid the bin through an X-ray machine, Thorson grabbed his cup of coffee and walked through a metal detector.
On the other side, Thorson retrieved his property and headed down the hall toward some of the floor’s courtrooms.
“It’s nothing new,” said Thorson, who has been practicing law for almost 37 years. “Some of the surrounding courthouses have similar setups.”
“The screening procedures are not new to courthouses, but they are new to ours,” said Dan Bresina, captain of the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office’s security services division, which oversees courthouse and jail security. “That’s why we have … an introductory period.”
Beginning July 1, security screening will take place for all non-county employees and visitors — of all ages — to the Eau Claire County Courthouse’s second floor, or courts floor, and their purses, backpacks or bags between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The county launched a “soft opening” of the screening Monday to allow for a trial period to test equipment, run through the screening process and educate the public and employees.
“We do encourage you to take a little extra time ‘cause it might take a few more minutes to get you through … ,” said Bresina, noting the longest wait times he had witnessed so far in observing the screenings were 45 seconds to one minute.
As of noon Wednesday, about 12 people had been turned away from the courts floor, mostly with pocket knives, pepper spray and box cutters, Bresina said.
“So we ask that you check your pockets,” Bresina said. “Those things will not be allowed here on the second floor … and are not allowed in the courthouse.”
Visitors with unauthorized items have been allowed to return the property to their vehicles, said Bresina, who asked that people not leave prohibited items unsecured in the courthouse or on its property.
Other unauthorized items include ammunition, axes or hatchets, batons, bows, brass knuckles, electric weapons, explosives, guns of any kind — including BB, pellet and toy, hammers, knives, mace, martial arts weapons or sharp objects, Bresina said.
Over the years, bailiffs have confiscated some of those items from people on the second floor, he said.
About two years ago, a county committee was asked to look at courthouse security, and the group made several recommendations, Bresina said.
“The County Board ultimately made a decision to be preemptive versus reactive … to security issues,” said Bresina, noting it will be up to the body to decide if additional security measures are added on the courthouse’s other floors.
The county has spent $39,500 for the security screening equipment, said Bresina, estimating operating and staffing it to cost $185,000 to $190,000 annually.
“(In my opinion), it’s important to screen people for the protection for those who are visiting the courthouse and (the county’s) employees,” he said.