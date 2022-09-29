EAU CLAIRE — The city’s drinking water has remained safely within limits for PFAS and Eau Claire officials are preparing to further deal with the chemical contaminants at the municipal wellfield.

Water tests taken last month showed Eau Claire’s drinking water continues to be well under the limit for PFAS contaminants set by the state Department of Natural Resources, according to an update issued this week by the city.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter