EAU CLAIRE — The city’s drinking water has remained safely within limits for PFAS and Eau Claire officials are preparing to further deal with the chemical contaminants at the municipal wellfield.
Water tests taken last month showed Eau Claire’s drinking water continues to be well under the limit for PFAS contaminants set by the state Department of Natural Resources, according to an update issued this week by the city.
In late August, water samples showed a combined total of PFOA and PFOS — two widely used and studied kinds of PFAS chemicals — stood at 8.3 parts per trillion. The state’s limit for those two compounds is 70 parts per trillion.
Even during summer when higher water usage prompted Eau Claire to resume using a well that had slightly elevated levels of PFAS, the city’s water remained well within state standards.
During a hot, dry spell, the city returned Well 22 to active service, blending its water with that of numerous other city wells in the treatment plant before piping it out to customers.
Prior to that well being used, the combined level of PFOS and PFOA was 7.4 ppt. Surprisingly, after Well 22 was added in, a water sample taken on Aug. 10 showed the levels of those two PFAS categories had fallen to 7.2 ppt.
The city is preparing different options for getting PFAS out of municipal well water, but is waiting until federal regulators set new rules on acceptable levels of those chemicals in drinking water before any projects would begin.
Environmental Protection Agency officials have spoken about the potential for a PFAS limit much stronger than the state’s, essentially barring any detectable amount of PFAS from public water systems. However, that has not yet been decided, leaving the city to wait to see how big a project is needed at Eau Claire’s waterworks.
“We don’t want to make a move until we know what our target level needs to be, but we are still working on design for the different options so that we are ready to go when we have a better sense of direction,” Lane Berg, city community services director, said in an email.{/span}
Eau Claire is working with engineering firm Gannett Fleming, which has suggested different options for treatment, depending on how strict the PFAS standards would be.
The city is already pulling together funding for projects to either drill new wells or add PFAS-filtering systems for its waterworks.
Eau Claire’s recently approved five-year capital projects plan includes $3 million for a PFAS project next year, in addition to $1 million the city has committed from federal grant money it received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city is also looking toward federal and state grants, and low-interest government loans as other sources to tap for its PFAS remediation work, according to an update from Berg’s office sent this week.
The city first announced in July 2021 that it had discovered PFAS in wells mostly on the northern side of the wellfield that provides Eau Claire’s potable water. Since then, wells with notable concentrations of PFAS had been shut off or their water diverted into a holding pond.
Frequent testing has since been done of water from specific wells and when it gets to the water treatment plant to check for PFAS levels.
There are 16 city wells located in the wellfield along Riverview Drive on Eau Claire’s north side.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment, PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in a variety of products since the 1950s. They are found in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and firefighting foam.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Scientists are still studying health effects of various PFAS on humans, the state Department of Health Services states on its website. Not all PFAS have the same health effects, but research suggests that high levels of certain chemicals may raise cholesterol levels, decrease how well bodies respond to vaccines, increase risk of thyroid disease, lower fertility in women, increase risk of conditions including high blood pressure in pregnant women, and result in slightly lower infant birth weights.{/div}
Earlier this month, a trade organization recognized Eau Claire’s efforts in managing its PFAS situation with an award. At the Sept. 14 convention of the Wisconsin Section of the American Water Works Association, the city received an achievement awards for the voluntary sampling, results reporting and actions taken to keep PFAS levels low in drinking water.