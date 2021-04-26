EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services could be close to breaking even on its 2020 financial numbers.
The DHS Board during its meeting Monday received updated information on the department’s estimated 2020 revenue and expenditures, which are still being tallied. Currently, DHS estimates 2020 losses of $95,000, far better than the projection last month, when it had estimated losses of $400,000. The vast majority of that seeming improvement is because of $264,000 in revenue recently received from the Great Rivers Consortium reconciliation process, which affects 10 counties in western Wisconsin.
Vickie Gardner, DHS fiscal manager, said the 2020 numbers will continue to be updated over the next few months as additional adjustments are finalized.
“You’ll continue to see these up until probably June,” Gardner said.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said the six-figure revenue from the Great Rivers Consortium is “extremely good news.” He also asked if the department expects any significant losses to be recorded over the next few months.
DHS Director Diane Cable said it isn’t anticipating any large losses.
“There are still some things that have to be adjusted for, but we’re not aware of anything huge that we’re planning on,” Cable said.
2021 finances
This February, DHS has an estimated surplus of $8,505. That total comes from an anticipated revenue shortage of about $499,000 and expenditure savings of about $507,000, including $250,000 in savings from contracted services. In January, the department saved an estimated $61,000.
Much of the reason for the surpluses so far in 2021 can be traced to lower spending on employees, since DHS had fewer workers in the first two months of this year than in 2020. Cable said the department currently has 20 open jobs it is trying to fill and 12 positions that remain vacant as part of an overall county plan to lower spending in response to the pandemic.
ARP spending
The DHS Board discussed the potential impact of the American Rescue Plan Act on the department. Eau Claire County is set to receive $20.3 million as part of the act, money it must spend by the end of 2024.
No spending has occurred yet, since federal guidelines still have to be released, but Smiar anticipates “a chunk of money will come in the direction of Human Services.”
Going forward, Cable said figuring out how to improve mental health services and improve resiliency will be important aspects of the pandemic response.
“The trauma impact to our community and individuals is very significant, and it’s going to be years before we fully can understand (the impact),” Cable said.
The next regular DHS Board meeting is scheduled for May 24.