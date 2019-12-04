An old boat access on the north side of Lake Altoona could be in line for an upgrade if a group of town of Seymour residents get their way.
The public access point on Indian Hills Drive, used year-round for decades by boaters and ice fishermen, is comprised mostly of dirt and rocks, which can make it difficult for some people to pull their boats out of the water, said nearby resident Fred Kappus, who is heading the effort to make improvements.
Since bringing up the concept at the town’s annual meeting last spring, Kappus has sought drawings from a local engineer and estimates from regional paving and construction contractors for improvements totaling $12,000 that would include installing precast concrete panels in the ground and asphalt on the approach. The result would be a safer and more user-friendly boat ramp, he said.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people when they’re launching or landing their boats who said they would love to see the boat landing improved,” said Kappus, who moved near the access three years ago and led a petition drive this year that garnered 50 signatures of people supporting the proposal.
The Town Board will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 7 p.m. Monday at Seymour Town Hall, 6500 Tower Drive.
Doug Kranig, Seymour town chairman, said the site is technically a lake access point and not a boat landing.
Kranig said some people use the access because it’s free and the alternative is to pay to use the boat landing in the Eau Claire County park on the lake’s south side.
He acknowledged that it can be difficult for vehicles to get in and out of the site because of poor access.
Kappus recalled towing a pickup that got stuck trying to pull a boat out of the water there last summer when its wheels were spinning on the wet surface and kicking up rocks.
The access is used frequently by residents of the town of Seymour and the north side of Eau Claire who don’t want to drive all the way around the lake to launch their boats, Kappus said.
Kranig said he expects the Town Board to take up the proposal sometime after Monday’s public hearing.