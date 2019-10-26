A $5 increase to the average Eau Claire homeowner’s quarterly utility bill is poised for approval as part of the city’s 2020 budget.
Next year’s rate hike would follow other increases the city has used in recent years to gradually pay off debt from the $39 million overhaul of the facility that processes Eau Claire’s sewage.
“We’ve been on an annual increase schedule primarily because of the wastewater treatment plant project completed in 2015,” said Jeff Pippenger, the city’s community services director.
Debt for those upgrades is scheduled to be paid off in full by 2033 based on the plan for incremental sewer rate increases. There are $2.9 million in sewer projects planned next year, but that’s a typical annual amount for maintenance and scheduled equipment upkeep, Pippenger said.
The $5 increase to quarterly bills represents a home that uses 1,500 cubic feet of water every three months. All customers of city utilities will be subject to the increase in sewer charges.
The quarterly flat fee for service is rising from $7.02 to $8.34. The volume charge is going from $3.81 per 100 cubic feet of water used to $4.06.
Next year’s sewer rate increase is scheduled for a vote on Nov. 12 with the rest of the city budget. The city’s portion of the property tax bill on an average $174,000 Eau Claire home are projected to increase by about $23 in the proposed budget.
Water rate delay
Increasing the water rate — another part of quarterly utility bills — will also be sought by the city to pay for improvements to Eau Claire’s waterworks, but that won’t take effect on Jan. 1.
“It doesn’t appear that’s going to happen,” said city finance director Jay Winzenz.
Based on reports from consultants on how quickly water rate cases are proceeding through state regulators, he said, potential changes to Eau Claire’s water rates might not happen until late 2020 or even the start of 2021.
Unlike the city’s sewer rate increase, changes to water rates must be calculated and approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, which regulates water, power and telecom utilities in the state.
The city is in the preliminary stages of making its application for a water rate case, but Pippenger has heard that it’s been taking about 270 days for the PSC to issue a final decision on those.
Matthew Sweeney, a spokesman for the PSC, said there is no backlog, but it is a busy time of year for water utilities apply for rate increases. Many utilities get their applications in by Aug. 1, creating a swell in filings that the PSC does anticipate and prepare for each year, he said.
The PSC can’t provide an estimated time it will take to render a decision on water rate cases, he said in an email, as it varies from case to case. The process requires communication back and forth with utilities to make an accurate, robust record that commissioners need to make their decisions, he said. Sweeney also noted there is no limit set in state statutes as to how quickly those cases must proceed.
Eau Claire’s request to raise water rates is tied to investments to improve the city’s waterworks.
“With water we’ve got some pretty big projects coming up,” Pippenger said.
That $10 million project — one of the reasons why the city is looking to increase water rates — will improve the sediment basins used to remove the mineral manganese from water so the city can save energy and chemicals in the purification process, conserve water and make other equipment last longer.
Other upcoming projects would automate more processes at the water plant and install a backup pipe on the bottom of the Chippewa River to ensure a consistent water supply to Eau Claire’s west side.
Other fees
Various user and license fees charged by Eau Claire also are poised to change as part of next year’s budget.
Pet licenses, building permits for electrical and heating systems, restaurant licenses, mobile home park licenses, well permits and some health department tests are proposed to increase next year.
The City Council also will decide if it wants to increase pay for seasonal recreation workers including public pool lifeguards by raising fees for using related facilities.
Fees charged to groups renting ice time at Hobbs Ice Center, admission to Fairfax Park Pool, reserving park pavilions and for playing at several city athletic fields would rise under that proposal.