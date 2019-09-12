The UW System's administration is growing while faculty numbers are declining.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the number of system employees categorized as "administration and academic leaders" grew by 53 positions, or 3.5%, between 2014 and 2017. The number of faculty members at the system's two- and four-year schools dropped by 491 positions, or about 7.7%, over the same period.
UW-Stout in Menomonie has seen a decrease in both faculty, and administrators and academic leaders.
In 2014, UW-Stout had 276 faculty, which decreased to 258 in 2017, a 6.5% reduction. The number rebounded to 271 in 2018, which was still 1.8% below 2014's faculty level.
In 2014, UW-Stout had 72 administrators and academic leaders, as defined by UW System, which had decreased to 70 in 2017 — a 2.8% drop — and stayed there in 2018.
“These statistics show that we are continuing to place an emphasis on devoting our resources to the classroom as opposed to administration," said Doug Mell, UW-Stout's executive director of communications and external relations. "These numbers also do not reflect our use of adjunct faculty to ensure that we have the flexibility necessary to add or eliminate courses quickly to meet student demand.”
UW-Eau Claire also has seen the number of faculty members decline.
In 2014, UW-Eau Claire had 396 faculty members but that number fell to 338 in 2017, a decrease of 14.6%. The number rose to 344 in 2018, which is still 13.1% down from 2014's faculty staffing.
In 2014, UW-Eau Claire had 67 administrators and academic leaders, which decreased to 62 in 2017, a 7.4% drop. The number rose to 69 in 2018 — 3% above 2014's administrative staffing.
UW-Eau Claire spokesman Michael Knuth said the university's faculty numbers decreased after the 2015 state budgets cuts, with some faculty members taking an incentivized early retirement.
UW-Madison faculty numbers dropped by 80 positions, a 4% decline. The flagship university's administration grew by 52 positions, an 11% increase.
UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says the administrative growth is related to increased regulations. She says the school hired more mental health counselors and more sexual violence support personnel.
System spokesman Mark Pitsch attributed the decline in faculty numbers to retirements.