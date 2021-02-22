UW-Eau Claire has canceled the remainder of its men's basketball season due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Monday.
The Blugolds were scheduled to conclude the regular season with games against UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday and Friday before turning their attention to the WIAC Tournament.
"So tough for our guys, Oshkosh, and River," UW-Eau Claire assistant coach Matt Bessen tweeted following UW-EC's release. "Heartbreaking to end a season like this. I'm reminded of some great advice though... 'If this is the very worst thing that ever happens to you, you will have lived a charmed life.' Excruciating, but the main thing is helath/safety."
The team finishes the season at 2-3 with a pair of victories against rival UW-Stout. Cancellations for the squad began last Friday, when its scheduled home game against UW-River Falls was not played.
"Feel for (UW-Eau Claire men's basketball)," UW-Oshkosh coach Matt Lewis tweeted. "Brutal way to have to end the season. Cannot be an easy thing for their players and coaches."
The Blugolds, as well as the rest of the WIAC, returned to competition at the start of February after a 10-month hiatus. Winter WIAC sports teams are participating in a truncated, conference-only schedule predominately played in February. Nine other UW-Eau Claire programs returned alongside men's basketball: Women's basketball, men's and women's hockey, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's swimming, wrestling and gymnastics.
UW-Eau Claire began its spring schedule last weekend with a softball doubleheader on Saturday.
Men's basketball teams were split into two divisions this year to mitigate risk of COVID-19 spread. Teams were scheduled to play eight regular season games, six against their three division foes and two against a member of the opposite division, before all eight WIAC teams participated in the conference tournament.
The NCAA canceled all winter tournaments this year due to a lack of school participation.
This is a developing story.