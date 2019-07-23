After a national search, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has named LaRue Pierce as dean of students.
Pierce will begin in the position Aug. 5.
Pierce will promote student success, access and development across the university, coordinate the administration of student conduct procedures and serve as deputy Title IX coordinator.
He also will supervise the directors of Counseling Services and the Student Health Service, and several Dean of Students Office staff members.
Pierce has served in student affairs leadership roles at four academic institutions in the past 19 years. Since 2015 he has been the dean of students at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, Mass., where he also was appointed assistant vice president in 2017.
He previously served as director of student affairs at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio; as associate dean of students and coordinator of judicial affairs at Vincennes University in Vincennes, Ind.; and as associate dean of students, Academic Support Center director and coordinator of judicial affairs at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
“I am delighted that LaRue Pierce will join UW-Eau Claire in the vitally important dean of students role,” said Chancellor James Schmidt. “He has a great breadth and depth of experiences that have equipped him to lead existing programming as well as new initiatives to ensure the success of all Blugold students in achieving their higher education goals.”
Pierce said he looks forward to supporting university faculty and staff.
“I am honored to be appointed the dean of students at an institution I’ve held in high regard for more than two decades,” Pierce said.
Pierce will replace the university’s former dean of students, Dr. Joseph Abhold, who retired in May.