5. Racist incidents at UW-Eau Claire.
The incidents occurred this semester at the university, raising questions about its campus culture and forcing officials to work toward large-scale changes.
A group Snapchat conversation made public Nov. 19 included racist comments toward the campus group Black Male Empowerment, references to the Ku Klux Klan and a picture of a burning cross. As a result, five student athletes on the Blugold football team were suspended, pending an investigation into the incident by the Dean of Students Office. The investigation is complete, but UW-Eau Claire did not release the identity of the players or the severity of sanctions, citing the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.
In September, a message told student Kayde Langer to “go back to the rez” and included a racial slur was written on her dorm room door. An investigation into the incident remains open, but there have not been any leads to help identify who wrote the message.
Earlier this month, the university announced an independent program review into the athletic department — one of the BME demands — and created a 16-member Rapid Action Task Force for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
The task force is composed of students, faculty and staff and will meet over the next several weeks to make recommendations for improving campus culture by Jan. 31. Task force members will meet multiple times every week and provide a weekly update to Chancellor James Schmidt while working through recommendations.
Schmidt said the university is working on professional development to counteract active and unintentional racism. He also said an educational module for students that focuses on equity, diversity and inclusion will be ready by summer 2020. Warren Anderson, the new EDI and student affairs vice chancellor, began his role Dec. 16 and will help develop a long-term diversity plan.
Langer said tangible action must occur to make students of color feel safer.
“I think it’s about time that the university takes responsibility for the campus climate that they made,” Langer said.