The message was put out loud and clear from UW-Eau Claire football at its annual media day Monday. The Blugolds aren’t looking to dwell on the past.
“I don’t want to touch on anything about the past because it’s all just about the future,” running back Austin Belot said.
That response was met with a “good answer” from new head coach Wesley Beschorner, who continued to praise the four players with him in the Ho-Chunk Room of the Davies Center whenever they echoed that sentiment.
UW-Eau Claire is weeks away from kicking off its first season under the direction of Beschorner, who has worked hard from the get-go to bring enthusiasm to a program looking to continue making positive steps. So far, he’s seen that passion reciprocated by his players through five days of fall camp.
“There’s a lot of energy,” Beschorner said. “Our guys, they’re flying around. We’re teaching them at a very fast pace. Our kids did a great job, spring ball to summer, picking up some of the things that we’ve implemented.”
Beschorner, hired by the school in February, is entering his first season as a head coach after previously serving as an assistant as his alma mater, South Dakota, and at the Division I level with Maryland, Rice and Pittsburgh.
The spring and summer have given him a chance to scout and assess both his own players and the rest of the conference. Now, it’s time to put his intel to work.
“I was obviously new to all of these guys and they didn’t pick me,” Beschorner said. “That’s been the funnest thing, getting to know these guys and them getting to know myself … and move within that. I think all of our guys right now, we feel like we’re moving in the same direction.”
The most attention-grabbing question the Blugolds face entering the season is who to start at quarterback following the graduation of Scott Procter.
There are five quarterbacks competing for the position at camp including Jonathan Malueg, the only returning player with collegiate experience.
Also competing for the role are sophomores Dustin Graf, Tristan Bradley and Josiah Johnson and freshman Parker Bohm.
Beschorner made it sound as if the team had a choice in mind, but wasn’t willing to divulge who.
“We feel really good about the quarterback spot and who we have there,” Beschorner said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good idea, but I’m going to keep it there.”
On the other side of the ball, there’s continuity all the way up to returning defensive coordinator Matt Ebner. The Blugolds defense led the conference last season in sacks and red zone defense and finished third in pass and total defense.
“It’s exciting,” said linebacker Sam Romanski, who was named a D3football.com first-team All-American last week. “It’s a really cool opportunity for us, a bunch of guys that are familiar faces. … Obviously you know everybody on the team can make plays and you have faith in them, but I’ve seen most of the guys make plays.”
Of course, when asked about his latest honor Romanski acknowledged that it is based on prior achievements, not what he expects to do his senior year.
“It’s nice to be recognized by anyone,” the Wausau native said. “They make those based off last season, which obviously is kind of a recurring theme, that we’re not talking about last season. We’re looking in the now. I think I did a good job this offseason on focusing on the future, focusing on the present.”
The present and future the team has harped about officially kicks off three weekends from now, when Beschorner’s new high-octane style will be unveiled.
“We can never be fast enough,” Blugolds offensive lineman Ben Peterson said. “That’s all I want to say at this point. You’ll find a lot more out on Sept. 7 when you go to the Loras game.”