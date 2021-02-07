EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire history professor and local racial justice advocate Selika Ducksworth-Lawton has been awarded the UW System’s highest honor for achievement in educational diversity.
The 2021 Board of Regents Diversity Award is presented annually to three individuals, programs or departments in recognition of their exceptional efforts to foster greater equity and diversity across their institutions and communities.
For the fourth time in the last five years, UW-Eau Claire is represented among the recipients, this year earning two of the three statewide Regents Diversity Awards. The university's Counseling Services program also earned the award, along with the Wisconsin Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation at UW-Madison.
“We selected three outstanding awardees for increasing opportunity and making a lasting impact on their UW campus communities," Regent Olivia Woodmansee said in a statement. "We are proud to recognize their exceptional dedication to expanding partnerships that support student success for all student populations."
Ducksworth-Lawton is honored by the recognition.
"I am very grateful to be recognized in this way," Ducksworth-Lawton said in a news release. "My work with the city of Eau Claire, Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and UW-Eau Claire opens the door for the public-private partnerships and community-led partnerships that are the heart of the original ‘Wisconsin Idea’ — the use of expertise to help communities improve and adapt to change."
History department chair Louisa Rice said the recognition for her friend and colleague is well-deserved.
"Dr. Ducksworth-Lawton is such a deserving recipient of this award, particularly regarding her tireless efforts to promote knowledge, dialogue and understanding among the diverse members of our community," Rice said in the release. "She has a unique ability to both speak truth to power and engage people from very different backgrounds and experiences. This is an exceptional recognition for exceptional work."
Ducksworth-Lawton, a familiar figure both on and off campus, is frequently seen and heard on local and regional media outlets, tapped for her unique ability to contextualize current events within both historical and cultural frames.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said he can't overstate the invaluable asset she has become to the campus and community alike.
“So well-known in our community that she is referred to by her first name alone, Selika has helped to create change for our students, our campus and our region,” Schmidt said in the release. "As chancellor, I have looked to her for valued perspective and counsel on a range of issues affecting our campus and community. She is frequently called to lend her voice to public issues and has become a highly respected resource on current social justice topics."
Named by the Black Power list of 2018 as one the most influential Black leaders in Wisconsin, Ducksworth-Lawton, who holds a doctorate in 20th century American military history, has taught courses in the history department and the women's gender and sexuality studies program during her 27 years at UW-Eau Claire.
As one of the early equity, diversity and inclusion fellows at UW-Eau Claire, she led efforts in the 2015 EDI implementation plan for campus and has continued to advocate for inclusion of EDI training and awareness for the campus community.
Ducksworth-Lawton has been an academic and social mentor to scores of students, faculty and staff of color to help them navigate learning and working in a predominantly white institution, has served as vice president of the nonprofit racial peace and unity organization Uniting Bridges of Chippewa County and has been a key organizer of annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth Celebration events in the Chippewa Valley.
She also serves as a member of the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission who consults with the Eau Claire Police Department on racial bias issues; Eau Claire-area liaison to the ACLU of Wisconsin; a Community Advisory Committee member for the Transformation Project, a regional anti-racism and inclusivity effort; and co-host of the weekly radio show and podcast “Conversations in Color,” which focuses on race and creating an inclusive community.
The award has given Ducksworth-Lawton the opportunity to reflect on her career.
"Helping the community welcome students from marginalized backgrounds, without stereotype or discrimination, is one of the most important things I can do for student, faculty and staff retention," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "I hope that my legacy will be one of breaking barriers between groups and busting silos that prevent cooperation.
"Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley lead the state in the kinds of cooperation and maximization of resources needed to face and adapt to challenges of the future. Instead of fighting demographic and technological change, we try to harness it and use it for good — I am proud to be a part of that."