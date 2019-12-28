7. New construction for Blugolds.
UW-Eau Claire science students could get new digs as soon as 2025.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers this summer approved funding for a new science facility for UW-Eau Claire, which will replace the aging Phillips Science Hall, when he signed the state’s 2019-2021 budget in July.
The budget included $109 million for the first phase of the science building project, plus another $1 million for advance planning of the project’s second phase. That second phase is expected to cost about $147 million to build — an item the university wants to see in the state’s 2021-2023 budget.
Construction could begin as soon as 2023 and the building could open in 2025 at the lower campus location now occupied by Katharine Thomas and Putnam residence halls, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations Mike Rindo said in March.
The project drew support from Chippewa Valley legislators on both sides of the aisle in 2019. Evers signaled in a March visit to Eau Claire he would support funding the project.
University leaders praised the funding in the biennial budget; UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said the new building will let the university tackle “pressing research questions” through its research agreement with Mayo Clinic Health System.