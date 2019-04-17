Notre Dame Cathedral has significant meaning to French people, and UW-Eau Claire French professor Jessica Miller is relieved the historic church will be rebuilt after the fire Monday.
Miller learned about the fire from news alerts, and she was horrified watching the live footage of the building’s roof burning.
“Why am I so emotional? It’s not my hometown,” she said. “It’s just hard to believe, because we have so many old buildings in France. It’s just part of our landscape. It’s part of our culture and history, and ultimately, our identity.”
Construction on Notre Dame Cathedral began in 1163 and was finished in 1345.
Miller is a native of France, growing up east of Paris, and she’s been in Notre Dame a couple of times. She has been teaching at UW-Eau Claire for 12 years.
“What is amazing about the building is the architecture, but also the acoustics and how it influenced music,” she said. “It is also the religious significance. It is significant to other cultures, and to world history.”
Now that the fire is out, France has vowed to rebuild Notre Dame, with pledges and donations pouring in. Miller is stunned that so much of the structure is being salvaged.
“It is a feeling of relief. It’s like getting a second chance,” she said. “Watching the fires, I was getting ready for the worst.”
However, she admits she has mixed feelings about it being rebuilt. While she is glad it is being restored, she notes there are so many other worthy projects in the world where that money could be used.
Notre Dame is the most visited site in Paris at 13 million visitors annually, even more than the Eiffel Tower. Miller said part of that is the Eiffel Tour is newer. But she added that Notre Dame stands alone on a little island in the heart of the city, and just making the journey across the river to it is meaningful.
Miller noted that the building has survived wars, so it is particularly sad that a fire is what caused so much damage. Miller thought of a 1,000-year-old church in her hometown, and said she can’t imagine that building being lost.
“There is always scaffolding; there is always something to be maintained,” she said.