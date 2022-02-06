FORT MCCOY — UW-Eau Claire freshman Maria de los Angeles Woodburn signed up for a two-week immersion program at Fort McCoy in hopes of educating Afghan refugees staying at the facility.
By the time she left the military base, Woodburn was pleased to report that the learning was a two-way street.
“I felt a sense of accomplishment by making a difference in the lives of each individual that I met, but they really impacted my life as well,” said Woodburn, 19, a psychology major from Eau Claire. “It was an amazing experience.”
Woodburn was one of 25 UW-Eau Claire students who participated in the domestic intercultural immersion program during winter break in January.
The goal of the program was to help connect refugee families from Afghanistan to their new lives in the United States, said Frances Hawes, an assistant professor of health care administration at UW-Eau Claire and one of three faculty mentors on the trip.
The students, who referred to the refugees as “guests,” shared a variety of experiences with the refugees including music, sewing, arts and crafts, sports, games, reading and building English language, math and financial skills.
“From my experience in witnessing the communication between the students and Afghan guests, I think it was good experience for both parties,” Hawes said, adding that students gained a better understanding of diverse social groups and of the systems of privilege and oppression within societal structures.
The program left a big impression on Woodburn, who came away feeling like she made a strong connection with some of the nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy after their country fell to the Taliban following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 after a 20-year military presence.
“I made a couple of friends when I was there, and they came and hugged me when we left,” Woodburn said, recalling that a couple of girls even referred to her as a sister. “Even though we didn’t speak the same language, just seeing a friendly face made them happy. I think they felt joy just being with other people.”
Strangely enough, Woodburn, who was adopted from Guatemala, may have formed a special bond because of mistaken identity as a result of her brown skin. When she encountered a group of refugees, several Afghan women at Fort McCoy urgently signaled for her to cover her head, apparently still fearful of the harsh reprisals women in Afghanistan can face if caught by the Taliban with their heads exposed.
“You could tell they were very concerned for my safety,” she said. “That was probably the biggest culture shock to me.”
After some discussion, Woodburn elected to wear her scarf over her head, explaining to the Afghan women that she was Hispanic and neither Muslim nor Afghan but chose to wear the makeshift hijab out of respect for their culture. The women expressed gratitude for the gesture.
“They truly believed that I was Afghani because of the way I look. They probably didn’t have much exposure to other people of color unless they were wearing a military uniform,” she said. “I wasn’t trying to be someone I’m not, but I did want to make them comfortable and to show respect to them.”
Both Hawes and Woodburn said they were moved by hearing stories of the trauma some refugees endured before escaping to the United States.
It was eye-opening to hear the refugees’ personal stories about fleeing their homeland, Woodburn said.
“They explained how hard it was to pick up whatever you could and just go with no planning involved,” she said. “They knew it would eventually be coming, but they didn’t know what day, what time or even what year.”
Despite all the refugees have been through, Woodburn said she came away from the experience feeling optimistic about their prospects in the U.S.
“They are kind and thoughtful and tough and hardworking, and I think they are going to be very successful,” Woodburn said. “They just need acceptance and for people to embrace them so they can become part of a new community.”
Upon arriving back in Eau Claire, Woodburn immediately set out to do just that by getting involved with a community group working to gain approval to resettle several Afghan refugee families in the city.