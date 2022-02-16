EAU CLAIRE — In a joint statement, the chancellors of UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls on Wednesday announced that the universities will lift their indoor mask requirements at the end of the day March 1. Chippewa Valley Technical College will lift its mask requirement and make masks optional starting today, the college said in an announcement.
UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday that he is working to end mask requirements at UW System universities as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break.
The statement from chancellors James Schmidt, Katherine Frank and Maria Gallo said the three universities are “prepared to begin the transition from pandemic to endemic operations.” They noted that they are proud the universities have offered testing, vaccinations and contributed to communities’ public health.
“Communities, school districts and institutions across the state are phasing out mask requirements as COVID-19 cases are declining and hospitalizations are decreasing,” the chancellors said in the statement.
In a news release Wednesday, Thompson said that a largely vaccinated campus population and falling cases of COVID-19 are favorable conditions to lift indoor mask requirements at the colleges.
People who want to continue wearing masks on campus “are encouraged to do so and to respect everyone’s right to make that personal decision,” the chancellors’ statement said. “The universities will continue to monitor COVID-19, consult with public health professionals and adjust policies if circumstances change.”
The three universities will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing, open to the public, through April 1.
UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire are holding vaccination clinics this month:
UW-Stout
- : Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E., Menomonie, Cedarwood and Maplewood rooms. Appointments are encouraged.
UW-Eau Claire
- : Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Student Health Service. Students and employees can call 715-836-5360 for an appointment.
CVTC officials cited a decline in COVID-19 cases as reason for lifting the college’s mask requirement.
“The safety of our faculty, staff and students is always our top priority,” said CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “At this time, with COVID-19 case numbers down, abundant access to the vaccine, testing readily available, and support from local health department officials, we’re ready to make masks optional in our facilities.”
CVTC said it still expects people to adhere to quarantine and isolation guidelines, stay home if they’re sick, monitor their health and use proper hygiene practices.