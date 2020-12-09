EAU CLAIRE — Student enrollment at both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout dropped this fall, most notably among first-year students, and university officials point to the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary cause.
Fall enrollment at UW-Eau Claire dropped by 169 students, or by 1.5%, according to preliminary numbers from the UW System.
UW-Stout saw a higher drop in enrollment: 423 fewer students enrolled this fall compared to last fall, a 5% decrease.
UW-Stout’s is the third largest enrollment drop this fall among all UW System universities. Only UW-Milwaukee (a 5.4% decrease) and UW-Platteville (an 8.8% decrease) saw larger drops in headcount enrollment, according to preliminary numbers.
While UW-Stout’s application and admission numbers initially trended above the fall 2019 numbers this year, when fall approached “the daily enrollment numbers as well as orientation commitments signaled challenges,” said Doug Mell, special assistant to the chancellor at UW-Stout.
The university’s final 5% decrease in enrollment did fall within the range officials anticipated, Mell said Wednesday in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
UW-Eau Claire was also gearing up for a larger enrollment decline than it actually got, said Billy Felz, UW-Eau Claire interim director of enrollment management.
“Our enrollment, when you combine both campuses — Barron and Eau Claire — is down about 1.5%,” Felz said. “We were bracing ourselves for a much more significant drop.”
UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire, like other Wisconsin campuses, opened for classes in September.
As daily cases of the coronavirus ramped up to the hundreds in western Wisconsin this fall, and hospitals sounded the alarm in November, UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls all moved the rest of their fall semesters to all-online.
UW-Stout officials believe the pandemic is pushing the drop in enrollment, Mell said. The Menomonie university is a polytechnic, meaning many of its programs are more focused on careers, laboratories and hands-on learning.
“Because of the need to ensure the health and safety of our students and instructors, our ability to provide hands-on education was affected, and we believe that impacted our enrollment,” Mell said.
Freshman class sees biggest downtick
At UW-Stout, the biggest enrollment drops this fall were in the freshman class (176 fewer undergraduate freshmen enrolled this fall, compared to last fall), and in the senior class (158 fewer seniors were enrolled this fall), according to university figures.
The same pattern appeared at UW-Eau Claire, where 249 fewer freshmen enrolled this fall compared to last fall, as well as 17 fewer seniors, according to university figures.
Felz attributed some of the freshman decline to universities canceling recruiting efforts in March, or moving them online.
“We were going to be face-to-face, but some classes were going to have online components, and we knew there might be some restrictions in residence halls” Felz said of the spring. “I can understand why freshmen were saying, ‘Is this what I want to do?’”
First-year student enrollment dropped 6% across the UW System — also less than the 13% nationwide drop in first-year enrollment, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Statewide, the UW System saw a 1.9% decrease in fall enrollment compared to 2019. It was less than the 3% enrollment drop nationwide, the UW System said in a November news release.
In a November statement, UW System President Tommy Thompson was optimistic about the fall enrollment numbers.
“Amid the pandemic, and with fewer high school graduates, we expected a slight dip in enrollment,” Thompson said.
The pandemic drove both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout to furlough staffers this year.
As of May, UW-Stout had furloughed a total of 115 employees on a consecutive-day basis, and UW-Eau Claire had furloughed more than 220 workers on two separate occasions.
UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank in May also announced intermittent employee furloughs that will extend through June 2021. Those furloughs are estimated to save the university around $5 million, Mell said.