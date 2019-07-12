Student segregated fees and room-and-board costs at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will increase slightly in the upcoming school year.
The UW System Board of Regents voted Thursday to raise those fees as part of the UW System’s 2019-20 budget.
Beginning in the fall, UW-Eau Claire students will pay $30 more in segregated fees, for a total of $1,339.
The increase in the segregated fee will help the UW-Eau Claire athletics program address a deficit, and fund the addition of another counselor and more free flu shots, according to UW System documents.
The UW-Eau Claire room rate for 2019-20 is rising by $193, to a total of $5,012, but will be mostly offset by a $140 drop in meal plan price, for a total of $2,990.
Tuition for in-state undergraduate students will remain frozen system-wide for the next two years, and UW-Eau Claire’s will stay at $7,361, according to UW System documents.
“It’s the smallest (student) fee increase we’ve seen in a really long time,” said UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt. “If you look at the rest of these schools, we’re well below the norm of what other schools had proposed.”
Stout to see similar increase
UW-Stout students will see a $71 increase in segregated fees, for a total of $1,218 starting in the fall semester.
The fee increase will fund several projects, including the renovation of Merle Price Commons building and funding increases for athletics, intramurals and health services, said Phil Lyons, UW-Stout Vice Chancellor for Administrative and Student Life Services.
The UW-Stout room rate is rising by $20, for a total of $4,400, but there will be no change to the cost of the meal plan — $2,574.
Overall, total student fees — segregated fees and room-and-board costs — are rising by 0.6%, according to UW System documents.
UW-Stout’s textbook rental rate is slated to decrease, from about $515 last year to $451, a drop of about $64.
The university plans to lower the textbook rental rate again in 2020, Lyons said.
“Three years ago, we anticipated that the costs for electronic texts were rising,” Lyons said. “The exact opposite is occurring. The costs for e-texts are falling, and so as they precipitously fall, we will reduce the fee.”
UW-Stout tuition will remain at $7,020 for full-time students who take 15 credits per semester. It is the only UW System institution to charge tuition at a per-credit rate.
Across the UW System, UW-Madison students will face the largest student fee increase, a hike of $170. Students at every four-year school except Milwaukee and River Falls will see room-and-board rates go up, from $20 at Stout to $258 at Madison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.