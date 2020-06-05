UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout, and UW-River Falls will reopen in the fall, with normal levels of enrollment. Their student dormitories also will reopen at normal capacity.
“We’re very excited as a campus community,” said UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank after the announcement was made Friday morning. “All three campuses have been working really hard on our plan to determine how fall will look like. We’ve been working with our county partners. We’ve been focusing on the distinct needs of our campuses. We have thought very carefully about our structure and our density.”
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt echoed Frank’s comments, saying “in-person engagement is crucial to a transformative educational experience.”
“Working together, with a common goal to support higher education and our communities in western Wisconsin, allowed us to focus and deliver strong safety plans for each campus in a short period of time,” Schmidt said in a news release.
One of those changes involves setting up barriers as needed in classrooms, and looking for ways to have smaller group gatherings.
“We’re looking at every component of university life,” Frank said.
The plan allows students to choose options from in-person classes to some online teachings, to keep density levels manageable on campus, she said.
“I’m sure students will have a variety of different responses, which is why we’ve built such a flexible schedule,” Frank said.
UW-Stout is a polytechnic university with an emphasis on hands-on training, which is why it was important to have in-person classes, she added.
“We want students to have that experience,” Frank said.
The universities have also made preparations for how to handle any COVID-19 outbreaks on campus and hopefully avoid a shutdown. They already have contact-tracing efforts in place, and they’ve created a quarantine space on campus. They also are making arrangements to have COVID-19 testing for those who are showing symptoms of the virus.
Campus tours will resume next week at UW-Stout, limited to nine students per group, Frank said.
UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls will begin classes Sept. 2, while UW-Stout will begin Sept. 9.
“We haven’t changed our start date,” Frank said. “We haven’t made any plans to change that.”