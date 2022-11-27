Positive Vector Marathon 2021

Zac Barnes, left to right, Davin Haukebo-Bol and Bjorn Hagstrom ran the inaugural Positive Vector Marathon during December 2021 in the Eau Claire area. The event, which returns Dec. 17, both honors a friend who struggled with mental illness and raises funds for a local organization.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Lacing up shoes for a 26.2-mile run on a winter day to reach an Eau Claire tavern is something Corey Hilber’s friends believe he would’ve appreciated.

One of his college buddies feels like it’s the perfect homage to a friend known for coming up with sometimes absurd ways to have fun and embrace life’s adventures.

