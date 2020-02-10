UW-Eau Claire safety staff are continuing to oversee cleaning and repairs in several rooms affected by a fire that began early Saturday morning.
Classes Monday were held as usual, and the building was open to students, except for Room 266A and “some other adjacent rooms” where soot was found, said Tim Boehnen, director of risk management and safety.
The fire began Saturday morning in Room 266A, a second-floor geography/anthropology student and faculty research lab.
The lab and the other impacted rooms will be cleaned and repaired, the university said in a weekend news release.
“We’re going to have to do quite a bit of recovery in that room,” Boehnen said of the student-faculty lab. “The fire seems pretty well contained to just the initial area.”
The university doesn’t have an estimate of how long cleaning the rooms will take, he said.
The lab was used by upperclassmen and faculty for research projects, said Michael Knuth, UW-Eau Claire communications manager: “These were projects that were monitored by faculty members. Students weren’t there without permission or oversight from faculty.”
The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the science building at 5:20 a.m. Saturday. The building wasn’t occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The department is directly notified when an alarm goes off, and firefighting crews were first on the scene of the fire Saturday morning, Boehnen said.
The investigation indicates the fire may have started at a printer in the lab, which was heavily damaged. As of Monday, the university did not have new information on what caused the fire, Boehnen said.
Knuth said the university does not yet have an estimate of how much damage the fire caused, and that it cannot confirm that it caused about $50,000 in damage, which the fire department estimated in a report Saturday.
“That has to be reviewed over next week or so to see what’s salvageable,” Knuth said. “It will take a while to go through computers and hard drives.”
Phillips Hall, which was built in two phases in the 1960s, does not have a sprinkler system. The building’s electrical, plumbing and air handling systems were not damaged by the fire, and all fire alarms in Phillips are in working order.
The campus’ newer buildings have built-in sprinkler systems, Boehnen said. All campus buildings have standard fire extinguishers.