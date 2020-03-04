More Blugolds are staying close to their alma mater to start their careers after getting their bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire.
Follow-up surveys of last year’s graduates found that 29% had taken a job in the Chippewa Valley compared to 24% in prior years, according to the university.
“Over the past three years, we have watched the number of Blugolds choosing to live and work in the Chippewa Valley increase 20% when compared to 2014, 2015 and 2016,” said Staci Heidtke, associate director of the university’s advising, retention and career center.
Out of the 1,976 undergraduates to receive a diploma last year at UW-Eau Claire, 574 went to work for companies based in the region.
The university learned this through its annual survey of recent graduates and tallying how many of them work at businesses in a ZIP code starting with the number 547. That covers a large area including Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn Counties, and parts of Barron, Buffalo, Pepin, Pierce, Jackson, Rusk and Trempealeau counties.
Brooke Hartman of Eau Claire, a renewal sales development representative at Eau Claire software company Jamf, describes herself as a "boomerang" graduate of UW-Eau Claire. She graduated in 2007 with a degree in social work, but returned to the Chippewa Valley with her family two years ago.
"We came back for the community and the redevelopment downtown," Hartman said Wednesday.
At local business functions last month, Chancellor James Schmidt mentioned the growing numbers of alumni starting their careers in the Chippewa Valley.
Heidke points to strengthening ties between the university, communities and area businesses as contributing reasons for the rising trend.
“UW-Eau Claire and its partners across the community are focused on improving the local economy and the quality of life in the Chippewa Valley, and that is a powerful combination,” she said. “The Chippewa Valley is an attractive destination for graduates, and that is exciting for all involved.”
Heidke acknowledged how internships and service-learning projects for students also lay the groundwork to starting careers in the area.
“When those students choose to work for local employers after graduation, the result is a true win-win,” she said.
While some UW-Eau Claire students had ties to the Chippewa Valley before enrolling at the university, they’re in the minority and can't alone account for those who stay after graduation to work in the area.
Only 15% of last year's graduating class came from high schools in the Chippewa Valley, according to the university’s statistics.
While four-year liberal arts school UW-Eau Claire gets closer to a third of its alumni taking a first job here, the local technical college is seeing its comparable figures go from high to even higher.
“CVTC’s mission is to serve the workplace needs of the region and add value to our communities. That a large percentage of our graduates stay in the area is central to who we are and what we do,” Chippewa Valley Technical College President Bruce Barker said in an email.
Though data from its 2018-19 class will be tabulated next month, the trend in recent years has gone upward.
From the technical college’s 2017-18 graduating class, 72% took jobs within CVTC’s 11-county district. That compares to 70% of the prior year’s class and 69% of 2015-16 graduates, according to statistics from CVTC’s Institutional Planning and Research Department.
Although CVTC and other institutions don’t have long-term data to track where students continue long after graduation, the Eau Claire-based technical college believes that many of its alumni stay in the Chippewa Valley for much of their careers.
“We have many students who commute from their hometowns to CVTC, and after graduation get jobs in their home towns or nearby,” Barker said. “Our students typically want to stay in the area.”
Even if they leave this part of the state, the vast majority of CVTC graduates stay in Wisconsin. In the 2017-18 class, 91% worked in the state, which had been growing by 2 percentage points in each of the prior years.
UW-Stout was unable to provide statistics of how many students take their first job in the Chippewa Valley, but it did have figures showing more than half of its recent graduates work in Wisconsin.
Of last year’s 1,598 graduates, 57% were hired at businesses in the state. That was an increase from the 55% of the 1,559 graduates from students of the 2017-18 graduating class who began working in Wisconsin.
Though the polytechnic university didn’t have statistics on how many recent graduates work in the Chippewa Valley, a spokesman did point to programs that lead UW-Stout alumni to jobs here.
Among those is an internship network based in west-central Wisconsin and career fairs featuring hundreds of employers, including local firms.
“Menards is one of the top destinations for our graduates, as well as Ashley Furniture, Phillips Medisize and Kohler — all major Wisconsin employers,” said Doug Mell, UW-Stout’s director of communications.
The latest long-range projections available from the state Department of Workforce Development indicate there continue to be job opportunities in west central Wisconsin for people with postsecondary education.
Those occupational projections show 5,210 annual job openings requiring more than a high school diploma between the counties of Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix.
Of those openings, the largest demand is for people with bachelor's degrees, followed by workers with some vocational training and then those with an associate degree.
The openings are caused by a mix of replacing retiring employees, people changing workplaces or positions, and new jobs created.