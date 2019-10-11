The UW System Board of Regents on Friday authorized UW-Eau Claire to proceed with a $19.3 million construction and renovation project on Governors Hall, a residence hall on the university’s upper campus.
Governors Hall was constructed in 1962 and has never undergone a comprehensive renovation.
Work on the project is expected to begin in June 2020, with anticipated completion in July 2021. The project will include demolition of the existing common first-floor main entrance and lobby linking Governors Hall's two four-story wings, followed by the construction of an addition connecting the wings from the basement level through the fourth floor.
The new addition will accommodate a new elevator and provide ADA accessibility to the entire building. Above the reconstructed lower level and first floor, the two wings will be joined on every floor with an elevator lobby. Restrooms on all floors will be relocated and expanded to improve privacy for residents and accommodate ADA access. The space vacated by the existing restroom facilities will be converted into resident rooms, and new rooms will be added adjacent to the new lobbies on floors two, three and four, resulting in the capacity to house 46 additional students in the facility and bringing its total capacity to more than 350 students.
The project also will replace all of Governors Hall’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and associated fixtures; install a new fire sprinkler system, air conditioning and additional mechanical ventilation; replace the roofing system and all exterior windows; and make selective repairs to the building’s exterior walls.