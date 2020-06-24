Protesters demanding racial justice in the United States have turned their attention to removing statues of individuals with connections to slavery and the Confederacy.
Dozens of those monuments have been toppled by force, and local governments have taken others down in response to the outrage that has exploded nationwide over the May 25 death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
"It's a pretty extraordinary moment," said Cheryl Jiménez Frei, a UW-Eau Claire assistant professor of history who has researched monument controversies for the past decade.
Just two years ago, Jiménez Frei wrote in an academic paper that she didn't believe Confederate monuments would ever come down because the idea was so controversial. Now they are being removed at an unprecedented pace across the South and in other parts of the country.
Jiménez Frei disagrees with those who argue that taking down the symbols equates to revising history.
"This is actually enlightening history and shining a light on our past," she said. "History is not something written about in dusty tomes and then we forget about it. We have to constantly re-evaluate and better understand the visions of our past."
Another UW-Eau Claire historian, Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, said people who support keeping controversial statues, especially those of figures with ties to slavery, don't understand the impact on African Americans of seeing those monuments spotlighted in public places.
She speaks from experience.
Ducksworth-Lawton, who grew up in Louisiana, recalled living in New Orleans and taking the bus daily to a segregated school for high-achieving Black and Latino students. Her bus stop was directly across the street from the Battle of Liberty Place Monument, a stone obelisk commemorating an 1874 attempt by white supremacists to take control of state government. The monument was removed in 2017 amid great controversy.
"It was right there in our faces every day when we got on the bus and when we got off the bus," she said. "It meant that anyone who was Black had to see that and engage with the fact that our government supported that."
Though she advocates peaceful protest, Ducksworth-Lawton understands the frustration of protesters resorting to tearing down objectionable statues.
"We went through government, we made the case, we tried nonviolent protesting, we did everything we were supposed to and they ignored us," she said. "Now people rip out statues by the pedestal and they pay attention."
The removals have gone beyond just Confederate monuments. Protesters also have targeted statues paying tribute to such figures as George Washington, the nation's first president who owned slaves; Ulysses Grant, the former president and general who beat the Confederates and ended the Civil War but whose family owned slaves; and Francis Scott Key, the writer of the national anthem who also owned slaves.
The American Museum of Natural History announced this week it will remove a prominent statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt that has stood by its entrance since 1940. The statue depicts Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing next to his horse.
“The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a written statement. “The City supports the Museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.”
President Donald Trump, however, said Tuesday he'll issue an executive order to protect monuments that are coming under new scrutiny as the country wrestles with racial justice issues.
Trump, who has been clear that he opposes the removal of monuments of leaders of the Confederacy or other distasteful aspects of American history, tweeted that those who tried to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House could face 10 years in prison under the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act.
For Jiménez Frei, it's important for people to understand that monuments matter because they are symbols of how history is presented in public.
While some see the monuments as fixed marble and granite interpretations of the past that show figures that should be looked up to, both literally and figuratively, others argue that such an interpretation doesn't acknowledge the hidden messages that go along with such symbols. Confederate monuments, for instance, were intended to declare white authority over public spaces and black bodies, Jiménez Frei said.
"Some people see monuments as untouchable and say removing them is erasing history, but we have to look at what was erased in erecting them in the first place, things like the horror and violence and terror of slavery," Jiménez Frei said. "There definitely is nuance. Nothing is ever black and white."
Similar debates have raged worldwide for years, said Jiménez Frei, whose doctoral dissertation focused on monument controversies in Latin America, including statues of Christopher Columbus.
The issue hit home for Wisconsinites Tuesday night when protesters in Madison took down statues of Wisconsin's motto "Forward" and of Col. Hans Christian Heg from around the state Capitol.
Heg was an anti-slavery activist who died fighting for the Union in the Civil War. The replica "Forward" statue depicts a woman standing on the prow of a boat and is "an allegory of devotion and progress," according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Jiménez Frei said her initial reaction was that it is unfortunate those monuments went down because the figures represent values society should stand behind. But then she read a quote from a protester who maintained the country is moving backward instead of forward as called for by the state motto and statue.
"The conversations about who gets to stay and who needs to go are messy," Jiménez Frei said, "but I think it's all really good because we're having these conversations."