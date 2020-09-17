EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire Foundation is selling a radio station, tower and transmitter it received as a gift 4½ years ago after the operation struggled to become more self-sustaining.
In a deal expected to close later this year, the Foundation agreed to sell 99.9 FM, the tower and transmitter in Cornell and the associated license to broadcast to Appleton-based Family Radio Network.
Kimera Way, executive director of the Foundation, said the local radio station wasn't able to secure enough sponsors to meet goals for reducing how much it relied on Foundation funding.
"We weren’t generating the revenue that was necessary,” she said.
The Foundation's board decided to sell the radio station, allowing the organization to focus on higher priorities such as supporting UW-Eau Claire programs and providing scholarships.
Documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission and available on the agency's website show that the Foundation is selling the station for $280,300.
Mid-West Family Broadcasting gifted the radio station and tower to the Foundation in March 2016, with the donation valued at about $1 million.
The Foundation accepted the gift, viewing the radio station as a way to provide "high-impact" learning experiences to students. Originally dubbed Blugold Radio, the station changed its name in mid-2018 to Converge Radio.
The station airs Blugold athletics games, student-produced radio shows and independent music from local artists and national bands. One of the programs added to Converge's lineup this fall is "Conversations in Color," a program with local educators and experts talking about racial issues and how they impact western Wisconsin.
The majority of programming is done by volunteers, but the radio station does employ a part-time station manager and part-time salesperson.
The FCC still has to vote on the deal with The Family Radio Network. The agreement states the deal will close within 15 days of that approval, signaling the transfer of the assets and the end of Converge's time on FM radio.
“We’re anticipating by the end of the calendar year that the switch will happen,” Way said.
However, it is possible that Converge's programming will live on and air solely on the Internet. The station already does stream its broadcasts online while they are on the radio, Way noted.
While the deal does include the radio tower, transmitter and other equipment at the Cornell site, it does not include the equipment used to produce radio shows, which Converge does out of a room in McIntyre Library.
The Family Radio Network currently has four FM stations covering large parts of central and eastern Wisconsin. Its first station began broadcasting on Sept. 9, 1977, according to the network's website.
The Leader-Telegram asked management of the network what the acquisition of 99.9 FM would mean to its reach and if there would be any programming changes as a result of the deal.
Sonia Barham, CEO of The Family Radio Network, stated in an email that she couldn't comment at this time due to confidentiality reasons.
The radio tower in Cornell has a range of 110 miles, according to Converge's website. That gives it the ability to broadcast in Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn, Rusk, Barron, Polk, Pepin and Pierce counties.
The deal between the Foundation and Christian radio network will not impact another radio station with ties to UW-Eau Claire.
Wisconsin Public Radio operates WUEC 89.7 FM in Eau Claire through a collaboration with the UW System. That station primarily airs WPR programming, but has a weekly three-hour time slot for Blugold Sunday, a program produced by UW-Eau Claire students.