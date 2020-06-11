Dier Pulatov was expecting big things when he left his home in Uzbekistan to study at UW-Eau Claire.
Still, even he never imagined that meeting the CEO of Apple or giving a presentation to one of the top 25 investors of the 20th century would be part of his college experience.
“I cannot imagine a better place to obtain a high-quality education and such well-rounded experiences while making so many lifelong friendships,” Pulatov says. “UW-Eau Claire helped shape me intellectually and personally.”
This spring, Pulatov graduated with degrees in finance and applied math and a minor in accounting.
He was named the 2020 College of Business Outstanding Senior, an honor that goes to a student who shows great promise and outstanding achievement in their chosen field.
Faculty mentors, challenging coursework, multiple internships, lifelong friends and other high-impact outside-the-classroom experiences all were part of his UW-Eau Claire journey, says Pulatov, who will begin his professional career this summer as a risk advisory consultant for EY in Minneapolis.
A dream internship at the prestigious Driehaus Capital Management in downtown Chicago was among the most meaningful experiences he had as a Blugold, Pulatov says.
While at Driehaus, he reported directly to the head of investments, giving him plenty of opportunities to observe various aspects of the firm and to learn from top fund managers.
The experience helped shape his academic path and his thinking about his future career, he says.
“I worked hard to impress my manager and had a chance to attend many high-level meetings,” Pulatov says. “It was an extremely valuable experience, which helped me better understand what skills I need to develop, and it unlocked many new opportunities.”
The highlight of his internship was having the opportunity to pitch a stock to the firm's founder, Richard Driehaus, one of the top investors in the world.
Securing an internship with Driehaus Capital Management was an incredible accomplishment in and of itself, says Mark Alfuth, a senior lecturer in accounting and finance and one of Pulatov’s mentors. Typically, he says, the firm’s interns come from places like Harvard, Yale or Northwestern.
“Dier did an outstanding job as an intern, even presenting a stock pitch directly to Mr. Driehaus,” Alfuth says. “When Dier told me about the meeting, he indicated that Mr. Driehaus was so impressed they ended up buying the stock. Mr. Driehaus then asked where Dier went to school, and when he found out he asked his operations person why they don’t hire from UW-EC more.”
Pulatov’s other brush with fame during his time at UW-Eau Claire came when Alfuth took him and other students to Warren Buffet’s (Berkshire Hathaway) annual meeting in Nebraska.
“Warren Buffet is an icon in the investment world and attending his meeting is a great privilege that came about due to Professor Alfuth’s efforts,” Pulatov says. “While we were on a break, I noticed a huge gathering around someone. It was the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, who also came to the annual meeting. I was very lucky to meet him and get a selfie with him.
“The funniest part is that I took the selfie with him on a Samsung smartphone. He noticed it right away and told me several times to switch to an iPhone.”
While Pulatov decided to stick with his Samsung phone, the opportunity to meet the famous business leader was a powerful experience, especially for someone who grew up working alongside his parents and sister at their family-run retail store in Uzbekistan.
“Tashkent is a modern city in Uzbekistan with booming businesses and many educational institutions,” Pulatov says of his hometown. “My parents owned a retail business in Tashkent. My sister and I used to help them run the business. That is how I inherited valuable business skills and developed the appreciation for hard work.”
Pulatov began his undergraduate studies in Malaysia but transferred to UW-Eau Claire so he could earn a business degree from a university in the U.S., which was his longtime goal.
Despite arriving in Eau Claire when it was -27 degrees outside — quite the contrast to temperatures in Malaysia — he quickly felt at home on campus and in the community.
“My intellectual curiosity led me to pursue many exciting opportunities,” Pulatov says. “The U.S. is the land of opportunities, innovation and high-quality education. I thought, 'Where else can I fulfill my curiosity if not in the U.S. pursuing my own American dream?'
“I felt welcomed and wanted at UW-EC. Coming here turned out to be one of the best decisions I have made.”