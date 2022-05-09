EAU CLAIRE — Sitting across from UW-Eau Claire senior Jaden Mikoulinskii, you will undoubtedly see a woman who is intelligent, empathetic and driven.
She is the 2021-2022 student body president. She worked for the university’s Residence Hall Association and Residence Hall Honorary, participated in intramural sports and the Eau Claire Half Marathon, worked as a campus ambassador, completed a variety of internships, and has done so much more.
On May 21, she will graduate Magna Cum Laude from UW-Eau Claire. From there, it’s off to graduate school.
Like most students, though, Mikoulinskii has worked tirelessly to become the woman she is today. And it wasn’t always easy.
Mikoulinskii, a native of Appleton, graduated from Neenah High School. Prior to reaching high school, she attended eight different schools. She and her family moved around a lot, Mikoulinskii explained, as a result of her parents’ divorce and her family’s substance misuse.
Following the divorce of her parents, Mikoulinskii, the youngest of four half-siblings and one full-sibling, lived with her father. Her father, Mikoulinskii explained, fostered a toxic living environment that oftentimes jeopardized the safety of her and her sister. For a period of time Mikoulinskii and her sister, Austin, had even spent about a month living at Harbor House, a domestic abuse shelter in Appleton.
Considering her unique upbringing, Mikoulinskii credits much of her eventual success to Austin.
“My sister practically raised me,” Mikoulinskii said. “If it wasn’t for her, I certainly wouldn’t have made it this far, either in my safety or academically. I owe a lot to her for showing me what was possible from my life.”
Throughout high school, Mikoulinskii said she faced several struggles with her mental health. Though she was initially very involved with her academics and maintained a 4.0 grade point average, Mikoulinskii took a year off from school to seek inpatient treatment at a mental health facility following a “multitude” of suicide attempts.
“High school was a bit unconventional in comparison to my peer counterparts,” Mikoulinskii said.
The day she turned 18, Mikoulinskii moved out of her father’s house and into her first rental. She has not spoken with her father since that day. Her mother, who is doing “much better” today, is still in her life.
“I just decided I was ready to be me and not have to have these arbitrary family ties that would hold me back from being able to be successful,” Mikoulinskii said.
With encouragement from her cross country coaches — including Kelly Ellington, who leased Mikoulinskii her first apartment— the newly independent student set her sights on college.
A new beginning
Having grown up in low socioeconomic conditions, Mikoulinskii said she rarely left the Fox Valley during her childhood. She had never seen Eau Claire prior to visiting campus, but she had heard tales of the university’s “billowing hills and beautiful bridge,” Mikoulinskii explained with a laugh. And the campus didn’t disappoint.
Mikoulinskii originally intended to pursue a pre-law degree, but eventually settled on a sociology major.
Immediately after coming to campus, Mikoulinskii immersed herself in campus organizations. She got involved with undergraduate research through the Big 10 Summer Research Alliance and the McNair Scholar’s program, and worked for the university call center. She ran for student body president at the end of her junior year to push for more EDI initiatives and advocate for low-income students.
“Now that I’m on my own and I’m in college, I want to do everything because I can,” Mikoulinskii said. “And there’s nothing telling me ‘no.’ ”
Pamela Forman, chair of UW-Eau Claire’s Department of Sociology, said Mikoulinskii has worked hard to foster an ideal university environment for her peers.
“She has worked hard as student body president to address equity and sustainability at UWEC,” Forman wrote in an emailed statement. “She asks hard questions, which is the key to problem solving.”
Stephanie Pyykola, program assistant for Student Senate, also holds high praise for the soon-to-be graduate.
“Jaden is an amazing student leader who has gone above and beyond what is expected of a student body president,” Pyykola said. “She is tenacious, strong and smart, all qualities that will take her far in her life. She is an advocate for all students and was not intimidated by administration to take a stand on important issues.”
Reflecting on the last four years, Mikoulinskii said she knows she made the right decision coming to UW-Eau Claire.
“I think that this is the person I was always meant to be,” she said. “When you look at all of the extenuating circumstances … I feel like I’m finally growing into my skin.”
Despite Mikoulinskii’s positive experiences at the university, she acknowledged that college did come with its challenges.
Mikoulinskii has been hard of hearing since the age of 8 as a result of an accidental hallucinogenic substance overdose. Not knowing what she was consuming, young Mikoulinskii was left with an initial visual impairment and a hearing impairment that has progressed with time, requiring the use of hearing aids today.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue, Mikoulinskii said, preventing her from reading mask-covered lips when her hearing aids were uncharged or unavailable.
Events far beyond campus had an impact, too.
Mikoulinskii’s father was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, where much of her family still resided prior to being evacuated as a result of the Russian invasion. Though she has never personally been there, Mikoulinskii says her Ukrainian heritage has always been recognized throughout her life.
“It was so strong — the overall conversation around heritage when I was growing up,” Mikoulinskii said, sharing her memories of dancing to Ukrainian cartoon theme music with her family and celebrating Ukrainian Christmas while the rest of the United States celebrated New Years Eve.
Though Mikoulinskii said her father is out of her life, she does have contact with her Ukrainian relatives. She called this past semester “the hardest semester (she’s) ever had,” largely due to her near-constant stressing over news updates about the war.
During the spring midterms, her sister informed Mikoulinskii that their father had self-elected to participate in the Ukrainian draft. While Mikoulinskii is uncertain what will come of this choice, she expressed mixed feelings.
“It’s complicated when you’re in relationships like that … you feel so attached still, even though it’s finally like you’ve escaped and you’re free,” Mikoulinskii explained. “But that heritage is still really important to me.”
Facing the future
Now, having successfully navigated four years of college and a lifetime of obstacles, Mikoulinskii is ready to face whatever comes next.
Mikoulinskii has been accepted into graduate school at the University of Maryland-College Park on a full scholarship. There, she will pursue a Master’s Degree and possibly a doctorate, partaking in the university’s higher education program, specializing in policy and research.
She said she one day hopes to work in an enrollment management context, where she can combine her love for data and sociology.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James C. Schmidt said in an emailed statement that Mikoulinskii will undoubtedly strive for excellence in everything she does in the future.
“Jaden stepped into the role of student body president at a time in the pandemic where continuous student feedback was crucial to successfully holding safe, in-person classes,” Schmidt wrote. “As a student she demonstrated academic excellence and eagerly participated in undergraduate research, building her skillset and making her an outstanding applicant for the many graduate schools she was accepted to.”
Mikoulinskii said she won’t forget her educational roots here in Eau Claire, though.
“This is a campus that really can be for everyone,” she said. “And if you look at me, as a student who didn’t think she was going to go to school, who thought she was going to drop out of high school … this is a campus where you can really recreate yourself.”
Mikoulinskii added: “I’m really excited to close the book and to be able to say, ‘With everything that happened, all of the obstacles that I faced in college, too, I can’t believe I made it this far.’ Statistically, I should not have. And it feels very good that I did.”
And despite everything that has been thrown her way, Mikoulinskii made it a point to emphasize that circumstances do not need to shape someone’s entire life. In fact, she said, it was her time at college that truly allowed her to grow and learn more about herself.
“I think that when you come from a background like I do … school just wasn’t valued in that side of my life, the mom-facing side of my life. Regardless of if you come from that more rigid, immigrant, very strict side, or the ‘you can do whatever you want and nothing is really a priority’ side, higher education and getting into college is the most valuable thing I could’ve done for myself.”
Mikoulinskii said she learned through her experiences that it’s OK to fumble, reroute or step back. It was the determination to shape the life she deserved that kept her on her path to today.
“I definitely fumbled a few times. I think I’m graduating with like nine W’s (late class withdrawals from a class) on my transcript, believe it or not, but I’m still going full-ride to grad school,” Mikoulinskii said. “You can stumble. You can, in fact, crawl the whole way — and it can still be super beautiful.”