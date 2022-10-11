EAU CLAIRE — It all started with an idea.
Good ideas don’t come along often, but when they do, it takes an innovative mind — or team of minds — to make that idea a reality.
The co-founders of ParityBlu know that better than anyone.
ParityBlu is a tech startup founded by 2021 UW-Eau Claire graduates Samuel Fitzhenry and Logan Ickert, and UW-Madison graduate Nick Hersperger (who transferred from UW-Eau Claire).
The team recently earned the 2022 Carl E. Gulbrandsen Innovators of the Year Award at the WiSys SPARK Symposium in early August for their creation of a platform that provides consumers with a way to manage and operate all smart devices throughout their homes on a single application.
WiSys is a nonprofit supporting organization for the UW System. As the official designated technology transfer office throughout the UW System Comprehensive Campuses, the WiSys website states, WiSys “advances scientific research throughout the state by patenting technologies developed out of the universities and licensing these inventions to companies capable of developing them to benefit Wisconsin and beyond.”
The annual Gulbrandsen award goes to UW System faculty, staff, students or community members who make exemplary contributions as WiSys innovators, according to a university news release.
“The ParityBlu team became eligible for the innovation award after previously winning the WiSys APPStart Challenge in 2020,” the news release states. “Another initial Blugold co-founder, Max Bossert, was still part of the team when the app challenge took place.”
The idea behind the app came to Fitzhenry and Bossert in 2019 as the pair brainstormed over difficulties in pairing a Bluetooth device with a robot being used in a capstone project, the university stated.
Fitzhenry said in the university news release he was part of an entrepreneurship cluster at the time, and needed a business idea.
“So this interactivity between devices, models and use cases seemed like a potential idea,” he stated. “As we talked about it with other friends, including Nick and Logan, we just said, ‘Hey, let’s build a real team around solving this problem.’”
Next, roles were assigned.
Fitzhenry took up the mantle of lead organizer, Ickert covered tech, and Hersperger was responsible for finances and legalities.
Through the 2020 WiSys APPStart Challenge, the ParityBlu team was awarded $5,000 in cash and $5,000 in development support from a Madison-based firm to aid in the development of their concept, Fitzhenry stated.
The growing startup also participated in the Level Up! mentorship program in 2021, which helps startups get off the ground, according to the university.
“These guys have done amazing work, and it began with those first steps as students,” said Ann Rupnow, UW-Eau Claire’s entrepreneurship program manager, in the university news release. “In our entrepreneurship program, and in the College of Business in general, we make all students aware of connections and opportunities like WiSys, but very few follow up and take the extra steps to do them.”
According to the news release, Fitzhenry, now chief executive officer of ParityBlu, is currently living in Oshkosh and focusing on strategy, operation and business development within the startup. Ickert, chief technology officer, is living in Eau Claire and focusing on leading the front-end development of the platform and user-facing technology. Hersperger, chief operating officer, is based out of Wausau and is functioning as the head of finance, accounting, legal and strategy.
Rupnow said she is thrilled to see the ongoing success of this team, students she said truly exemplify the potential that can be reached when UW-Eau Claire students take advantage of the many opportunities in front of them, the news release states.
“All along the way, the ParityBlu team has had more questions than answers as the project grew — that’s very typical for tech startups,” she stated. “They’ve learned so much, they’ve become stronger and wiser and they have a product with real value in the marketplace. But they’re also building lasting value for themselves, which is exciting. Taking on big challenges is always a way to grow.”
The ParityBlu team is now looking to the future, the news release states, looking to finalize a fully functioning prototype to showcase for venture capitalists and angel investors. According to Fitzhenry, the goal is to have their first 500 users by this time next year.