EAU CLAIRE — Subsequent to a failed affirmative action complaint filed July 28, UW-Eau Claire Student Support Services employee Rochelle Hoffman has filed a discrimination complaint under the Wisconsin Fair Employment Law against the UW System Board of Regents, Madison-based law firm Fox & Fox announced on Tuesday.

The complaint, filed with the state Department of Workforce Development, alleges Hoffman was subjected to “continuing harassment and intimidation by a group of students, faculty and administrators” following her appointment as interim director of the newly created Office of Multicultural Student Services last January.

Olga Diaz mug

Diaz
Schmidt_James_032321

Schmidt

