EAU CLAIRE — According to the American Medical Association, the majority of childhood penicillin allergies are diagnosed before the age of 3. Around 10% of the U.S. population reports having an allergy to penicillin.
In reality, it is believed that less than 1% are truly allergic to the life-saving antibiotic, said Dr. Kim Frodl, UW-Eau Claire’s medical director of Student Health Services and Mayo Clinic Health System physician.
“This has been, for the past several years, something the CDC has been encouraging physicians or the medical community to look at and make sure that patients have correct allergy labels, and potentially even go forward with testing to see if the allergy is still actually there — specifically for penicillin,” Frodl told the Leader-Telegram.
Frodl, in partnership with Mayo allergist Dr. Adela Taylor, is doing just that for UW-Eau Claire students.
In a first-of-its-kind study, Frodl and Taylor are offering select students with reported penicillin or amoxicillin allergies the opportunity to retest for the allergy in a student health center, without direct involvement with an allergy department.
The “Penicillin De-Labeling Study” was introduced last spring to 494 students identified through electronic Student Health Services records as having an allergy to penicillin or amoxicillin. Those students were asked to complete a survey via secure email. If a student was identified as “low-risk” — meaning at least 10 years have passed since their last reaction and said reaction was mild — they were contacted with further information about the study.
If the student opted to participate in the study, they were subjected to a physical examination, then given a low dose of amoxicillin. If they exhibited no signs of an allergic reaction — including a rash, hives, itching or more serious symptoms — over the next few days, the allergy would be removed from their health record.
“If a patient does carry a penicillin allergy later into life, it is associated with a higher morbidity and mortality because they’re more likely to be exposed to other antibiotics that have safety concerns or don’t work as well,” Frodl, who has been with Mayo since 2013 and the university since 2020, explained. “If we can free up that class of antibiotics, it would potentially make a big difference for their overall health.”
Taylor, an allergist of 20 years who Frodl credited with the idea behind the study, similarly said in an emailed statement:
“An inaccurate penicillin allergy label is associated with poor health outcomes including increased length of hospital stay, increased risk of infection with resistant organisms, inappropriate prescribing and overuse of second line antibiotics. The sooner this can be removed the greater the potential for a better health outcome by improving access to appropriate and safe antibiotic therapy while decreasing our use of second line antibiotics that contribute antibiotic resistance.”
So far, 61 students have participated in the de-labeling study. Only one has been found to actually have a penicillin allergy.
“The students that have participated in the study are excited to be part of research. It not only is a benefit to the student but the community as well,” Taylor said. “We are pleased so far that the results are consistent with similar studies that have already been published.”
Frodl said the study has taken a brief hiatus for the summer, but will resume in the fall. She said it’s their goal to test at least 150 student participants, then publish their results by the end of the year.
“Dr. Taylor and I are hoping to show that this can be done in this setting, because traditionally this has always been done in an allergist office,” Frodl said. “But there aren’t enough allergists across the country to reach all of the patients that we need to reach. If we can show that it can be done in this type of setting, we can promote it to other college campuses or other smaller clinics.”
Another goal, Frodl added, is simply to raise awareness of penicillin allergies.
She explained that, for some people, penicillin allergies go away with time. For others, they’re often misdiagnosed at a young age.
“Even if a student doesn’t elect to participate in the study, it’s good for them to know that, hey, this might not really be an allergy and that’s something you should talk about with your doctor,” Frodl said.
For the students who do choose to participate, Frodl said, the de-labeling study offers a unique, safe and free opportunity to update an important health status. It’s a change those students will be able to take with them after they leave campus, Frodl added.
Frodl and Taylor’s study is fully funded by the Research and Innovation Council, composed of UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System staff.