EAU CLAIRE — According to the American Medical Association, the majority of childhood penicillin allergies are diagnosed before the age of 3. Around 10% of the U.S. population reports having an allergy to penicillin.

In reality, it is believed that less than 1% are truly allergic to the life-saving antibiotic, said Dr. Kim Frodl, UW-Eau Claire’s medical director of Student Health Services and Mayo Clinic Health System physician.