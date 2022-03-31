EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers visited UW-Eau Claire in December to announce the university and Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin would receive a $9.4 million workforce innovation grant, and on Thursday local officials shed light on how they plan to use that money to add jobs and improve health in west-central Wisconsin.
Though the collaborative effort between UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System is in the early stages of the three-year grant proposal, plans call for the partnership to increase the number of local nursing and health care graduates and create a new category of workers called "health coaches" who would aim to improve the health of rural residents.
"We believe that we can improve our region by developing the talent and resources that can transform health care in rural parts of the country," Chancellor James Schmidt said during a Wisconsin Technology Council panel discussion Thursday at the university. "I'm so excited about this grant for what it will be able to do for rural health and for this region and for every one of the organizations that's involved in making it a reality."
The grant was part of the first round of the $100 million Workforce Innovation Grants program, which is funded by dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. State officials viewed the ARPA funds as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in ideas that would help the state recover from the pandemic and set it up for success in the future, said Danielle Williams, assistant deputy secretary of the state Department of Workforce Development.
Mike Carney, UW-Eau Claire's assistant chancellor for strategic partnerships and program development, acknowledged the grant plan is "a work in progress" but expressed confidence that it would include innovative ideas that will help alleviate the workforce shortage felt by employers in the Chippewa Valley and across the country.
The plan specifically focuses on improving the health and well-being of residents in rural Wisconsin, a population considered to be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the projects expected to arise from the grant are:
• Mayo Clinic Health System plans to create a pilot program to train medical assistants to become health coaches who would serve as a communication liaison between patients and health care providers, helping to ensure that rural residents understand and carry out instructions from doctors and take their medications as prescribed.
• UW-Eau Claire plans to launch a program to incentivize education majors to take teaching positions in rural districts that struggle to attract and retain teachers. The program will pay the tuition of student teachers who take positions at rural schools during the semester they work at the school. Plans also call for creating networks to provide social support and connections for teachers, nurses and social workers who take jobs in rural districts.
• The university seeks to work with Mayo to graduate 48 more nurses a year by creating new curriculum and clinical experiences.
• UW-Eau Claire also plans to promote entrepreneurship by ramping up the training it offers to small business owners and to create a number of new health care-related degree programs.
The Wisconsin Technology Council, the science and technology adviser to the governor and the Legislature, serves a key networking role in the state through its Innovation Network, a membership arm dedicated to fostering statewide innovation and entrepreneurship. The council's president, Tom Still, moderated Thursday's panel discussion on rural health care innovation.
Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software in Eau Claire, talked about how innovative products already on the market from companies like his could be instrumental in delivering rural health care and expressed interest in connecting with the health coaches expected to emerge from the grant programs.
While the pandemic has been an extremely difficult time for health care workers, Sara Carstens, operations manager of clinical research and innovation for Mayo Clinic Health System, pointed out that one "silver lining" has been the rapid advance of options in delivering home and remote care.
"Most people don't want to be in the hospital. They don't like getting poked and prodded and having their vitals checked every few hours ... so we're talking about how are we helping people utilize care more effectively, hopefully shifting more of it toward prevention and using hospitals only when needed," Carstens said. "When people are able to be home and have that comfort, let's find a way to do more of that."
She called the grant "a great opportunity for western Wisconsin."
Schmidt closed the session with a nod to collaboration and regional partnerships.
"I believe this will transform rural health care and has the opportunity to transform rural communities," Schmidt said. "This isn’t smoke and mirrors. This only works because of all of the partners ... committed to getting this done. Innovation and partnership need to be a way of how we do business."