EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System and UW-Eau Claire want to see area athletes get back in the game faster and better than ever following whatever injuries might befall them on the court, field, track or wherever else they practice and play.
Through the two institutions’ continued partnership, Eau Claire’s County Materials Complex will house the very facility that will allow that work to happen.
Alongside the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse, the Sonnentag Events Center and a 24-hour fitness/wellness center, the 20,000-square-foot Mayo Clinic Health System Diagnostic Imaging and Sports Medicine Center will offer a variety of services to UW-Eau Claire students and members of the Chippewa Valley community.
Approved for $11 million in funding by Mayo in spring 2022, the sports medicine center will offer physical therapy, athletic training, performance training and other sports medicine services. Other features of the center will include a fixed MRI, two X-ray suites and an ultrasound procedure room.
Key to the center’s mission, though, is the educational opportunities that it will provide.
Dr. Amy Rantala, a primary care sports medicine physician at Mayo, said the center will offer students within the university’s relevant degree programs the opportunity to see what clinical and surgical practice entails firsthand.
“The educational opportunities that are offered at the center will include having our already-skilled fellowship-trained sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers and physical therapists having the students in kinesiology, in the master’s in athletic training program, work directly with us, with patient care,” Rantala said.
Once opened, the center will employ two sports medicine/orthopedic fellowship-trained physicians, two primary care sports medicine physicians, and a slew of athletic trainers and physical therapists.
One UW-Eau Claire program that will be especially involved with the new center is the Master of Science in Athletic Training program, directed by Corey Hannah.
He said the program, which is only in its second year, currently has only nine enrolled students. However, he expects that number to eventually reach 40 or 50 with the help of the new sports medicine center.
“It’s a recruitment tool,” Hannah told the Leader-Telegram. “To know that you, as a student, may have direct exposure to Mayo Clinic physicians and providers is something that we can market and promote in our program.”
He added: “The best thing it will provide is the hands-on clinical exposure that students are going to get in a fast-paced sports medicine clinic that will give our students an intentional experience of what that environment in sports medicine looks like.”
Access to diagnostic imaging technology, interprofessional collaboration with trained physicians and real-world experience with patients of myriad backgrounds are all invaluable in preparing students to join the workforce post-pandemic, Hannah explained.
Hannah said the center will also be utilized by over 700 student athletes currently attending the university, continuing Mayo’s legacy as the university’s sports medicine health care provider.
“They really have a lot of touchpoints as providers with our students in the athletic training program, but they are also very much ingrained in athletics,” Hannah said.
Beyond benefiting students, Rantala said the creation of a more readily-accessible sports medicine facility, as well as the availability of a close-unit collaborative team, will generally improve the quality of life in Eau Claire.
“Collaborations like this are exceptionally important because we’ve got two different institutions … providing great education,” Rantala said. “We have a wonderful community that has embraced both of these two different enterprises and see us working together to provide clinical care and educate our future.”
Construction of the County Materials Complex commenced last spring. Completion is not expected until early 2024.
