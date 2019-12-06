UW-Eau Claire on Friday informed several students involved in a string of racist Snapchat messages that they will receive disciplinary sanctions — but the university will not disclose what those sanctions are, UW-Eau Claire chancellor James Schmidt said Friday in a message to students, faculty and staff.
The federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prevents the university from sharing the sanctions publicly, according to the university.
After asking what could be shared publicly and “extensive consultation” with the UW System General Counsel’s office, Schmidt said in the message that “their analysis and resulting legal guidance determined that the university is unable to share further details.”
Five student athletes were suspended from the university’s football team in November after several Snapchat messages, including references to the Ku Klux Klan and the campus’ Black Male Empowerment group, surfaced. The messages included a picture of a burning cross and referenced a non-existent White Male Empowerment group.
A letter from C. Wade Harrison, senior system legal counsel with the UW System, stated: “In most student disciplinary instances, including this one, very little may be stated due to federal privacy law.”
The results of disciplinary proceedings can only be disclosed in a crime involving “violence and sexual offenses, which do not apply to the UW-Eau Claire incident,” Harrison wrote.
The names of the students, the violations committed and any sanctions can’t be shared with the public, Harrison wrote.
The university has not identified the students who were suspended.
“This matter has been of significant public concern, and I understand that individuals may be frustrated by the limited amount of information that the law allows to be shared,” he said.
Schmidt and student groups condemned the messages in the following days; several hundred students attended a silent rally Nov. 25, where BME members delivered a list of demands about future incident responses to university administration.
If the students appeal the sanctions, a hearing committee will review the matter, Schmidt said.
The Dean of Students’ office led the investigation into the incident.
Schmidt said Friday he is reviewing nominations for an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Rapid Action Task Force and will announce its members Monday.
“We received a significant number of nominations from faculty, staff and students and I am gratified by the campus response,” Schmidt said in the message.