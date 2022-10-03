100422_dr_Bus_1a

An Eau Claire Transit bus stops on Thursday at the UW-Eau Claire campus. A contract to increase service for university bus routes on weeknights and Saturdays is currently being drafted.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — City bus routes focused on UW-Eau Claire would run later on weeknights and Saturdays in 2023 under a new transit contract currently being drafted.

After the city's Transit Commission last month gave a positive recommendation to expanded service for university routes, the city's legal staff is preparing a contract for the City Council to consider before the end of 2022.

