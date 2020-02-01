When UW-Eau Claire resumes classes on Monday, students who have traveled all over the world will return to campus.
Tim Boehnen, UW-Eau Claire risk management and safety director, said that with growing fears worldwide about the coronavirus, they are discussing safety measures.
“We on campus are examining it,” Boehnen said Friday. “This virus is definitely worth our attention and preparation, but it’s worth reminding there are different coronaviruses that have been in the United States before, and this is just a different strain of it.”
UW-Eau Claire has 165 students who are described as being natives of China. However, that isn’t an indication of how many of those students have been there in recent months, or even years.
“We don’t discuss students’ travel. We don’t track our students’ travel, unless it is official through the university,” Boehnen said.
He added: “Potential carriers are anyone who has been traveling.”
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has jurisdiction over any screenings or safety precautions, he said. Boehnen noted that anyone who has traveled from China recently has already been screened by agents with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Boehnen said he understands the concerns and fears about the coronavirus, with news that more than 200 people worldwide have died from it. However, he compared it to common strains of the flu in the United States, which can kill thousands of people every year.
“The recommendation from the CDC has been self-monitoring,” Boehnen said. “The symptoms are much like flu symptoms. Just like the flu, the virus can infect any human.”
Boehnen said his office is staying in regular contact with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the CDC, including listening in on a meeting Friday afternoon for the latest updates.
The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, with a death toll at 213 people, including 43 new fatalities in China, the Associated Press reports. China has placed more than 50 million people in the region under a virtual quarantine.
The State Department has issued a ‘level 4 Do Not Travel’ advisory to Americans.
On Friday, American Airlines announced it will be canceling flights to mainland China because of growing impacts of the virus. Both United and Delta airlines already had cut routes.