EAU CLAIRE — A mid and upper 90-degree heat wave that lingered over the Chippewa Valley broke records this June, but climate change is spurring subtler changes in western Wisconsin, like reduced air quality and flooding, a UW-Eau Claire professor said.
Smoky air is drifting through the Midwest’s atmosphere from an intense early wildfire season in the western U.S.; and extreme flooding in parts of western Wisconsin is becoming more common, said Dr. Jim Boulter, a professor of chemistry in the Public Health and Environmental Studies Program at UW-Eau Claire.
Eau Claire broke record high temperatures this year in March, April and most notably June. The city hit 95, 97 and 96 degrees on three days that month, respectively, breaking temperature records set as early as 1934, according to National Weather Service temperature records.
Boulter, who has studied atmospheric science and climate change for 20 years, said sustained temperatures in the 90s during an Eau Claire June aren’t remarkably unusual, but that climate change is manifesting in other, indirect ways rather than simply in higher temperatures.
“I think here in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley we’ve been very fortunate,” Boulter said, noting that the area hasn’t experienced the “catastrophic floods” that have torn through southwestern Wisconsin in recent years. “To the south of us is experiencing some of the extreme precipitation event-driven flooding … on a 100- to 500-year level of floods, but at a much higher frequency than the flood maps would have us believe. I think it’s a really good indicator of changing precipitation patterns relating to climate change.”
Outdoor air quality is also becoming a concern in some parts of Wisconsin, Boulter said.
Plumes of wildfire smoke from the western U.S. are stretching across the country still, causing hazy skies and fiery red sunsets as far as the East Coast.
Eau Claire on Tuesday was rated at a moderate air quality level, with an Air Quality Index rating of 60, according to state air quality monitoring data. It wasn’t one of a handful of southeastern Wisconsin counties that were under an air quality advisory, but people in Eau Claire County who are sensitive to particle pollution were advised to reduce their activity level or stay indoors more.
Outdoor air quality in Eau Claire remains good or moderate as of now, compared to communities in the western U.S., but overall air quality has worsened, Boulter said — stemming partially from particulate matter from forest fires.
He added that other areas of the country are seeing more dangerous and immediate effects of a changing climate.
An intense heat wave last month obliterated records and killed dozens in the Pacific Northwest and Canada; droughts and an intensifying wildfire season are spreading in the western U.S.
Globally, June 2021 was the fifth hottest June on the record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The warmest June was in 2019; the second, third and fourth were 2016, 2020 and 2015, respectively.
“This is something I’m saying with my other colleagues in the climate community. These are all the things we’re projecting as a direct result of a changing, warming climate, for decades now,” Boulter said. “When I was studying climate change in grad school, I remember thinking and talking about it as if this was a problem for future generations. I don’t think that 20 years ago I was expecting the magnitude of temperature records that we’re seeing in the Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada, those temperature records.”
A warming planet doesn’t just cause temperatures to rise, Boulter said; it’s driving increasingly common and intensely cold weather patterns too.
In simplified terms, as temperatures between the equator and the North Pole grow closer, the force behind the jet stream — strong bands of wind that blow from west to east across the planet — lessens as well. When the jet stream slows down, “we experience these extreme waves, instead of this driving west-to-east force that moves our weather systems through,” Boulter said.
“We now see these big, wavy systems ... like what set up conditions for the heat dome in the Pacific Northwest (in June),” he added. “That’s the same problem that’s leading to our polar air descending on us in the winter.”
Storms, heat predicted today
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of western Wisconsin from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
The NWS is expecting “dangerous levels of heat and humidity” and afternoon heat indices around 100 degrees in parts of west central Wisconsin, the agency announced Tuesday.
A handful of “strong to severe” thunderstorms are possible today, primarily in western and central Wisconsin, with a threat of large hail and damaging winds, the NWS said.
The agency urged people to drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in air-conditioned places, and take extra precautions if working outdoors.