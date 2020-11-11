EAU CLAIRE — A UW-Eau Claire psychology professor has been awarded a $412,000 grant to conduct a study on suicide risk and prevention involving about 125 young adults in the Eau Claire area.
Jennifer Muehlenkamp, who is also a licensed psychologist and expert on suicide prevention who has studied suicide for more than 20 years, says the grant from the National Institute of Mental Health offers a “unique and innovative opportunity” for UW-Eau Claire students.
At least nine students are currently working in her research lab at UW-Eau Claire and will assist with the study, Muehlenkamp said, and more may join in the spring.
They’ll get a “unique experience in being able to learn and conduct research on a very important public health topic using state-of-the-art research methodologies,” she said. “There are very few undergrad students who get an opportunity like this.”
Muehlenkamp will conduct the study in partnership with the university’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Research Collaborative, or SPARC -- a group she founded in 2013 and still leads.
SPARC offers research and study opportunities to UW-Eau Claire students, as well as mental health programming for the campus at large.
“We try to involve students across all those areas,” Muehlenkamp said.
The grant will fund some salary time for Muehlenkamp and the students helping her conduct the study; compensation for the study’s participants; materials and supplies; and access to some software needed for the study.
Muehlenkamp said her idea for the study came from existing research, some by Muehlenkamp herself.
She hopes to examine how suicidal thinking develops, how it transitions from thinking to acting and about why self-injury “can be such a strong precursor” to suicidal behaviors.
Mental health in college
Muehlenkamp’s study will involve around 125 people between the ages of 18 and 25, either UW-Eau Claire students or community members.
Participants will log what they are feeling throughout the day in a smartphone app instead of telling researchers how they’ve felt over a week or several weeks, Muehlenkamp said. The technology is called ecological momentary assessment, or EMA.
“Those who participate will be asked to complete a very brief daily survey about a range of experiences they’ve had across the day,” Muehlenkamp said.
They’ll also wear watches outfitted with actigraphy technology, which will monitor activity levels and sleep quality.
The study will last 28 days. Participants will report to Muehlenkamp’s research lab weekly during that time for questionnaires, and twice more after the study is over.
Why the shorter time frame and daily check-ins? Muehlenkamp hopes to find out more about what happens during a single day that can influence young adults’ suicidal thoughts and actions.
“We’re trying to understand more about the short-term risk factors — the things that change within a day, or within a week, to better understand when risk for suicide peaks,” she said. “Most of the research, to this point, has focused on … how you’re functioning right now, and how that relates to suicide risk six months later, even years later.”
There’s also a particular reason Muehlenkamp and her student researchers are looking at the college-age demographic.
Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2018. But it was the second leading cause of death in people aged 15 to 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
“Some of the risk factors we’re looking at include sleep quality. For individuals attending some type of college, university or trade school, that sleep is often disturbed,” Muehlenkamp said. “… We also see high rates of non-suicidal self-injury within adolescents and young adults.”
Muehlenkamp has taught at UW-Eau Claire since 2009.
She also received a three-year $304,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 2014 to help the campus recognize signs of suicide and mental health problems, according to the university.