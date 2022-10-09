20221004-Faulkner-05-002-.jpg

Doug Faulkner, professor of geography, and Grace Bowe, an environmental studies student, examine the banks of western Wisconsin rivers as part of a faculty-undergraduate student research project. Faulkner is the recipient of a national award for his excellence in mentoring undergraduate research students.

 UW-Eau Claire photo by Shane Opatz

EAU CLAIRE — Doug Faulkner always knew he wanted to be a geographer, even before he knew what geography was. And it all started with a World Atlas gifted to him as a child.

“I fell in love with the book,” Faulkner said, recounting family trips in which he was the sole navigator. “It sort of became, in a sense, my security blanket. I became a real map nerd.”