EAU CLAIRE — Doug Faulkner always knew he wanted to be a geographer, even before he knew what geography was. And it all started with a World Atlas gifted to him as a child.
“I fell in love with the book,” Faulkner said, recounting family trips in which he was the sole navigator. “It sort of became, in a sense, my security blanket. I became a real map nerd.”
Since 2000, Faulkner has imparted his knowledge and love of geography on countless UW-Eau Claire students through education, mentorship and research. And his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
Faulkner, a geography professor at UW-Eau Claire, is the recipient of the 2022 Faculty Mentor Award by the Geoscience Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research, a national organization that supports and promotes “high-quality mentored undergraduate research, scholarship and creative inquiry.”
According to the CUR website, the Geoscience Division annually recognizes an individual who serves as a role model for productive and transformative student-faculty mentoring relationships, and for maintaining a sustained and innovative approach to the enterprise of undergraduate research.
Faulkner said he knew he was nominated for the award by the university’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs back in 2020 but he had forgotten about the nomination, which stands for three years, after he did not receive the award that first year.
He said he was stunned to hear last month that he had been chosen this year.
“It was very unexpected,” Faulkner said. “I’m still in a state of disbelief.”
True to his Midwestern nature, Faulkner said his initial reaction was to question his worthiness of the honor. Eventually, he came to the conclusion that, while his name may be on the award, it is a true testament to the students, faculty, staff and programming at UW-Eau Claire.
Faulkner said UW-Eau Claire has a long-standing culture of student-faculty undergraduate research.
“I’ve been buoyed up by all of that,” Faulkner told the Leader-Telegram. “And without that culture, without these people throughout the university — students and faculty — being engaged in research, this would’ve never happened. This is really a recognition of UW-Eau Claire and its commitment to undergraduate research as a way to provide high-impact learning experiences for students.”
Grace Bowe, who will graduate in spring 2024 with a degree in environmental geography and a certificate in water resources, can attest.
Bowe conducted research alongside Faulkner, surveying cut banks along the Red Cedar River and Eau Claire River this past summer. She called her work with Faulkner an “amazing experience,” a university news release stated.
“Dr. Faulkner is a seemingly endless source of knowledge,” Bowe, a Chippewa Falls native, stated in the news release. “Every day that I spent in the field and in class with Dr. Faulkner, I learned something new. As a mentor, he will go above and beyond to make sure you’re constantly learning and thriving at UWEC.”
Faulkner specializes in fluvial geomorphology, the study of how rivers shape landscapes. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Nebraska; a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and politics from Oxford University; a master’s in geography from UW-Madison; another master’s in water resources management from UW-Madison; and a Ph.D. in geography with an emphasis on fluvial geomorphology from UW-Madison.
Bowe stated in the news release that her work with Faulkner is giving her the skills, knowledge and experiences she’ll need to be successful in her future career, as well as reassuring her that she’s following the right academic path.
For Faulkner, though, his work with students isn’t only about educating. Quoting his colleague, Garry Running, Faulkner said: “We’re not here to educate students so much as we’re here to build colleagues.”
He noted that, just like his students, he goes into field research looking for answers, and he learns right alongside them. In student-faculty undergraduate research, Faulkner views his students as collaborators.
“What I really seek is for students doing research with me to come to see that they’re not just vessels to receive knowledge,” Faulkner added. “They can create knowledge, which is what research is all about.”
As recipient of the 2022 Faculty Mentor Award, Faulkner will receive $500 and will present during the National Association of Geoscience Teachers luncheon at the Geological Society of America conference, which is currently underway in Denver, Colo.